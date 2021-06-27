Buy Paysafe Stock After the Post-Meme Dip

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) stock popped a bit lately due to some social momentum traders taking a liking to it. This momentum won’t last. PSFE stock will fall back down. When it does, buy the dip, because this is actually a pretty solid company with good upside potential.

Source: Sulastri Sulastri / Shutterstock.com

Paysafe is a digital payments platform that offers many of the same services that PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) does. It’s kind of like a mini-PayPal, to oversimplify a bit.

One thing that separates Paysafe from its main competitor, however, is its adoption of iGaming. For years, PayPal and Square (NYSE:SQ) refused to even be in the same room as the iGaming industry. They considered it too niche and risky to be involved with.

Paysafe saw this as an opportunity. They didn’t neglect this industry but rather embraced it. And now Paysafe serves as the ubiquitous digital wallet for all forms of digital gambling, sports betting and so on — they’re the payment backbone of the entire industry.

If you’re involved in the iGaming world at all, there’s a really good chance you’re a Paysafe user.

With customers such as DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), Bet365, William Hill, Betfair and many others, they have come to represent a whopping 75 percent of the iGaming market.

The Bottom Line on PSFE Stock

There’s really only one company successfully executing this well in the iGaming space, and it’s Paysafe.

Sales are expected to rise to $47 billion in 2025 from their 2019 levels of $3.4 billion, and sales could continue to skyrocket through 2030 and beyond.

Given their hypergrowth trajectory, Paysafe could easily scale to one percent of global e-retail sales share. If this happens, our numbers say this company could net about $1.5 billion in profits during the decade.

Paysafe has the potential to follow in the footsteps of other megatrend success stories and score enormous returns for investors. iGaming will grow exponentially in the coming years, and Paysafe will be growing with it.

PSFE stock deserves to be on your radar today.

Yes, long-term, Paysafe’s stock will score investors big returns, but it’s far from the only hypergrowth stock on my radar.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

