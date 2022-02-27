US Markets
SQ

Buy now, pay later firm Zip to buy U.S. rival Sezzle in $352 mln deal

Contributors
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Buy now pay later (BNPL) firm Zip Co Ltd said on Monday it would buy U.S.-based Sezzle Inc in a A$491 million ($352.59 million) deal, as it looks to further expand its reach in the United States and take on rivals such as Afterpay.

Adds details on deal terms, result, background shares

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Buy now pay later (BNPL) firm Zip Co Ltd Z1P.AX said on Monday it would buy U.S.-based Sezzle Inc SZL.AX in a A$491 million ($352.59 million) deal, as it looks to further expand its reach in the United States and take on rivals such as Afterpay.

Sezzle shareholders would receive 0.98 Zip ordinary shares for each Sezzle stock, the Australian payments firm said, adding that it will own about 78% of the combined group. The company also expects the deal to be EBTDA and cash-flow positive during financial year 2024.

After seeing a meteoric rise during the COVID-19 pandemic when online shoppers preferred alternate sources of credit for purchases, the BNPL sector has consolidated rapidly, with Jack Dorsey-backed Block Inc's SQ.N, SQ2.AX $29 billion buyout of Afterpay in August 2021 being among the sector's biggest deals.

Zip also announced on Monday a A$148.7 million share placement and a non-underwritten share purchase plan to raise up to A$50 million.

Shares of Zip and Australia-listed shares of Sezzle were halted for trading at 0051 GMT.

Separately, Zip posted half-year cash earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortization to be a loss of A$108.1 million — in line with its own forecast of A$108.1 million — and missing RBC's estimate of a A$39.7 million loss.

($1 = 1.3926 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Uttaresh.V)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SQ SEZNL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular