Buy-now pay-later credit needs urgent regulation, says UK review

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Rules are urgently needed for unregulated buy-now pay-later (BNPL) credit after after the market surged during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown last year, a review for Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday.

BNPL products nearly quadrupled in 2020 and now total 2.7 billion pounds, with 5 million people using these products since the beginning of the pandemic, the review said.

"The emergence and expansion of unregulated BNPL products gives consumers a significant alternative to more expensive credit, but this also comes with significant potential for consumer harm," according to the review, which was led by the FCA's former interim CEO Christopher Woolard.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Sinead Cruise)

