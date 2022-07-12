Buy-now deal collapse could mean selling later

Reuters Reuters

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - Buy-now-pay-later app Zip just achieved a rare distinction in the struggling industry: a higher valuation. Its battered shares jumped as much as 13% on Tuesday after scrapping https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fzip.co%2Finvestors%2Fasx-announcements&data=05%7C01%7CThomas.Shum%40thomsonreuters.com%7C3f6cd2c8c3e4414d0a1608da63bb3329%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637931952916018866%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=3zTm6YULyFqTlqLlMYjdQYFrxpN3F%2BF0DbkhyMY1ZyM%3D&reserved=0 an all-stock deal to buy smaller U.S. rival Sezzle, despite having to shell out $11 million to cover its target’s legal and other fees and the loss of some A$130 million ($87 million) in promised synergies https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.breakingviews.com%2Fconsidered-view%2Fcapital-calls-pay-later-deal-buys-some-time%2F&data=05%7C01%7CThomas.Shum%40thomsonreuters.com%7C3f6cd2c8c3e4414d0a1608da63bb3329%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637931952916018866%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=ef2wT65XwZwiKMNcHR%2F1%2F6Dt%2BWybZJ1VKG9xK7wMxHo%3D&reserved=0.

The mutually agreed termination highlights how quickly the once-sizzling fintech business has cooled in the face of rising interest rates, regulatory scrutiny and competition. Shares in $6.1 billion microlender Affirm have plummeted 78% this year. Sweden’s Klarna on Monday said https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.breakingviews.com%2Fconsidered-view%2Fcapital-calls-klarnas-slashed-valuation%2F&data=05%7C01%7CThomas.Shum%40thomsonreuters.com%7C3f6cd2c8c3e4414d0a1608da63bb3329%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637931952916175085%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=8Ssokr0zWWDtAEUeFs%2FYLg8qVHj6fGEbrf4IyHpOqpA%3D&reserved=0 it raised money at a $6.7 billion valuation, an 85% discount from last June. Australian payment provider Latitude last month rescinded its offer to buy Humm’s consumer division, which included its instalment-payment business.

Zip reckons it’s still on pace to be profitable in a couple years with some A$300 million in cash and liquidity. The company told investors a few weeks ago that the Sezzle acquisition was on track https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fzip.co%2Finvestors%2Fasx-announcements&data=05%7C01%7CThomas.Shum%40thomsonreuters.com%7C3f6cd2c8c3e4414d0a1608da63bb3329%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637931952916175085%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=5c7nDLsvoHdWJVXpvpsnsAUIW7YSJE%2BlJskVz4Zok0k%3D&reserved=0, however. It’s hard to know where to derive much optimism. Perhaps not buying now will mean selling later. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)

