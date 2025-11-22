Buy This, Not That: 5 Trade-Offs To Help You Stick To Your Holiday Budget

The holidays are just around the corner and you might be wondering how and if you’re going to afford everything on your gift list. Deloitte released their 2025 Holiday Retail Survey and it had some findings that show shoppers are more worried about this shopping season than they have been in 28 years. According to the survey, 77% of shoppers expect higher prices on holiday goods and 57% expect the economy to weaken in the next six months, which is the most negative outlook since 1997.

The survey also showed some concessions shoppers are making to save money. These don’t have to feel like concessions if you know what you’re looking for. Here’s how to check off everything on your list without going over your budget.

Less Brand Name, More Practical

If you’re looking for brand name recognition, this might be the year to forgo it. According to the survey, 26% of shoppers will be compromising on brand names if it helps them save a significant amount of money. Even more so, 65% of consumers will shift brands if their preferred one is too expensive. Switching from one brand to another could mean being able to buy more gifts for your loved ones, so it might be a smart move.

Don’t Buy Gift Bags, Reuse Old Containers

An easy way to save some cash is to reuse any gift bags you have. According to the survey, 54% of people say they will repurpose or reuse gift bags, wrapping paper and containers from last year. Most of the time, the recipient will never know or care.

Give Used, Not New

Have something in your home that you were gifted and wouldn’t mind parting with? Regifting might be the way to go. The survey said that 52% of respondents would consider regifting items they don’t want or like. If it’s brand new and you’re never going to use it, why not give it to someone who might actually need it or at least they’ll like it more than you do.

Send Texts, Not Cards

Do you send out physical Christmas cards every year? Or do you pay to have portraits taken with your family? This year, it might be better to send a really warm text message to save a little money. The survey reported that 34% of people are going to send fewer holiday cards this year. You can still send along the holiday spirit without spending a cent.

Don’t Buy, Make

If you’re crafty or good in the kitchen, consider joining 49% of those surveyed by giving DIY gifts. These can include things or baked goods. Even having loved ones over for a dinner can cost a lot less than buying each individual person a gift.

