Buy Nike Stock. It's Only Up From Here, Analyst Says.

Nike stock has outpaced the broader S&P 500 index this year. An analyst at Morgan Stanley thinks the good times will continue.

The back story. Nike stock (ticker: NKE) has gained 26%, compared with the S&P 500 index’s 24% gain. Despite the strong year-to-date performance, Nike shares have been mostly sideways since Oct. 23, when Wall Street began digesting the company’s coming CEO John Donahoe.

Earlier this month, Nike said it planned to stop selling its products on Amazon.com (AMZN), a move that Foot Locker (FL) shareholders applauded. Ahead of the holiday shopping season, Nike was among the five most talked about brands on social media, according to Salesforce.

What's new. Morgan Stanley’s Kimberly Greenberger’s new price target of $118 represents 26% upside for Nike’s current stock price—and that’s not even her most bullish scenario.

“We continue to believe NKE is in the early innings of transition from a traditional wholesale business to a digitally-driven, direct-to-consumer brand,” Greenberger wrote. “This business appears positioned to take share in the high-growth, global activewear market as well as increase profitability.”

That should make Nike one of the highest-growth consumer names, according to Greenberger. She also wrote that Nike’s investments in technology, supply chain innovation, and ESG efforts are creating longer-term competitive advantages that are underappreciated. All of that is supported by Nike’s strong balance sheet, about $4 billion in free cash flow, and 32% return on invested capital.

Looking Ahead. Greenberger notes that the $118 price target is a midpoint between her $98 base case and $138 bull case models.

In her bull case, the activewear market grows faster than anticipated, and rival Adidas’ momentum slows globally. Meanwhile, Nike’s direct-to-consumer growth accelerates. The bear case at $52 is characterized by returns to declines in North America and slowing innovation.

But “we see the likelihood of NKE’s bull case playing out as the highest of all our coverage stocks,” she says.

