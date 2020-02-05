Buy Nike on the Dip, Analyst Say. Its China Problem Won't Last Forever.

Sports retailer Nike has been forced to close half its China stores because of the coronavirus outbreak. Don’t panic, analysts say.

Nike’s long-term opportunity remains, even if half its China stores are closed for the coronavirus, analysts at Citi and UBS say.

Nike has joined a growing list of companies forced to make adjustments because of China’s deadly coronavirus.

Late Tuesday, the retailer said half its stores in China would close temporarily, with reduced hours for the remainder, amid reduced foot traffic. China is a big market for Nike.

“In the short term, we expect the situation to have a material impact on our operations in Greater China,” the company said in a statement, without getting specific. The stock (ticker: NKE) was down 0.9% near midday Wednesday, against a 1.2% gain for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

While big questions remain over how and when the virus will be controlled, analysts at Citi and elsewhere suggest investors take the Nike update in stride. Expect some near-term share wobbles, and any big drop should be viewed as an “enhanced buying opportunity,” said Paul Lejuez and a team of analysts at Citigroup.

Nike shares are up 21% over 12 months, in line with the gain in the S&P 500 but trailing a 43% jump for rival Adidas.

“We view this as a temporary headwind and not indicative of overall health of the brand in China, which remains NKE’s most compelling long-term growth opportunity,” Lejuez said.

He said fallout from China’s virus outbreak will likely push third-quarter total sales growth to 7.7% from a previously estimated 9.6%, and that a demand drag could last into the fourth quarter. But Citi is maintaining its Buy rating and $115 price target, because the analysts think the long-term health of Nike’s China business remains intact.

Optimism was also heard from UBS analysts, who are sticking to their long-term Buy view of Nike stock. Analysts Jay Sole and Megan Foo expect Greater China third-quarter sales to drop at a low-to-mid-teens rate annually, instead of rising in the low 20% range. On the upside, they note that Nike’s China digital business remains strong.

“Nike’s business model changes and investments in product innovation, supply chain, and e-commerce likely make the company worth much more long-term,” the analysts said.

Investors just need to ride out the headlines.

