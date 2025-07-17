Buy NextEra Stock Down 20% for Value, Dividends, and AI Growth

NextEra Energy ( NEE ) stock tripled the S&P 500 over the past 25 years, soaring 1,140% as the renewable energy and Florida-based utility powerhouse steadily grew its earnings and raised its dividend.

NEE trades 20% below its highs heading into Q2 earnings release on July 23.

The energy stock underperformed over the last five years as Wall Street grew concerned about slowing earnings and dividend growth, as well as the possibility that some of the beneficial government subsidies for renewable energy would slowly disappear. On top of that, higher interest rates made dividend-paying utility stocks less attractive.

Yet, NextEra Energy maintained its earnings guidance after its first quarter release and continues to expect to grow its dividends by 10% a year through at least 2026, off a 2024 base. Plus, the Fed is set to lower interest rates again in the back half of 2025, and the nuclear and renewable energy boom remains full steam ahead as the U.S. races to boost energy capacity.

Now might be a great time for traders and long-term investors to buy beaten-down NextEra Energy stock down 20% from its peaks as it rides multiple converging megatrends such as the energy-hungry AI boom, electrification, and broader energy infrastructure expansion.



Why NextEra Energy is a Top Long-Term Buy and Hold Stock

NEE operates one of the largest electric utilities, Florida Power & Light Company, in the U.S. The company’s ability to grow in a major economic hub is critical. On top of that, its subsidiary, NextEra Energy Resources, is one of the leading electric energy infrastructure companies in the world.

NextEra Energy is one of the largest producers of wind and solar energy on the planet. It is also a battery storage leader, a natural gas compnay, and an under-the-radar nuclear energy standout. The company boasts 38 GW of generation and storage in operation and a 28 GW backlog.

This backdrop makes NextEra Energy a long-term winner as tech companies such as Meta and Amazon turn to nuclear and renewables (and nat gas) to drive their AI growth. On top of that, the U.S. government is all on nuclear and beyond as the country attempts to slowly wean off fossil fuels while growing the economy and using more energy than ever before due to AI.

NextEra Energy is projected to grow its adjusted earnings by 7% in 2025 and 8% next year, following a 10% average expansion in the past five years.

Its earnings revisions are trending higher heading into its Q2 report, and it's topped our bottom-line estimates for five years running. NEE is projected to grow its revenue by 17% and 11%, respectively.



The stock has climbed around 190% in the past decade, lagging not too far behind the S&P 500’s 205% despite its massive underperformance over the last five years. NEE did crush its sector’s 22% run during that period. It is up 4% in 2025 while trading 20% below its highs and 8% under its average Zacks price target.

NextEra Energy is holding ground above its pre-Covid selloff highs. It’s attempting to climb above its long-term 50-week and 200-week moving averages and its YTD highs, which could lead to a breakout.

On the valuation front, NextEra Energy trades over 40% below its highs and near its 25-year median at 19.5X forward 12-month earnings. NEE trades at a solid discount to the benchmark’s 22.6X and not too much of a premium to its industry despite its long-term outperformance (+475 in the past 15 years vs. 77%).



The $155 billion market cap energy and utility powerhouse is the largest holding in the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLU ), showcasing its standing and stability in the space.

NextEra's 3% dividend yield roughly matches its Utility - Electric Power industry, and it’s one of roughly 70 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats (meaning it’s paid and raised dividends for at least 25 straight years).

Long-term investors have a chance to buy the next-generation energy and utility powerhouse at a solid discount. And traders can get in on NEE stock ahead of a potential post-earnings breakout if it impresses Wall Street.

