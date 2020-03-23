Buy Netflix as People Stay Home, Analyst Says

Baird analyst points to accelerated cord cutting and more people home bound as he lifts his rating on Netflix stock to Outperform.

Netflix shares continue to outperform the market, as investors scan for stocks likely to benefit from the growing number of people around the world who are home bound in the face of the spreading coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Baird analyst William Power lifted his rating on Netflix (ticker: NFLX) to Outperform from Neutral, boosting his target price to $415, from $350. In the same call, he cut his ratings on both AT&T (T) and Comcast (CMCSA) to Neutral from Outperform. Power’s view is that the lack of live sports and growing economic pressures could accelerate cord-cutting — and that Netflix will be a “key beneficiary.”

Power writes that Netflix’s view that it continues to take market share from linear TV “never looked truer,” with recent survey results suggesting “strong current subscriber trends.” He adds that while he “had previously been concerned with pricing power due to new entrants like Disney [DIS], Apple [AAPL], etc., we believe the narrative could shift toward greater revenue leverage from subscriber upside.”

Power contends that Netflix will be “one of the pre-eminent stay-at-home winners, with the current environment enabling it to widen its global lead...While free cash flow losses are of heightened investor focus and remain a risk, we expect free cash flow losses to continue to improve, which should allay some concerns.”

Meanwhile, in a new note sharply cutting estimates for most big internet companies, RBC Capital’s Mark Mahaney kept his outlook for Netflix profits unchanged. “We believe Netflix is the most insulated from a virus-induced recession as more regions around the world adopt varying degrees of social distancing,” he writes. “We believe given its high-value/low-cost value proposition, subscription-based revenue, and high customer satisfaction/retention rate, Netflix should continue to be recession-resistant.”

Not everyone is convinced. Needham analyst Laura Martin on Monday morning repeated her Underperform rating on the stock, writing that she continues to worry about the company’s balance sheet and potential liquidity issues given her projection of $2 billion to $4 billion of negative free cash flow in 2000. She thinks Roku (ROKU) offers a better bet on streaming video, and repeated her Buy rating and $200 target on the stock.

Netflix shares on Monday were up 5.5%, to $351.06. The stock is up about 10% for the year to date. Roku was up 7.3%, to $81.72.

AT&T, meanwhile, as down 6.9%, to $26.49, and Comcast was off 1.7%, to $32.81.

Write to Eric J. Savitz at eric.savitz@barrons.com

