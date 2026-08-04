Buy Microchip Stock Before Q1 Earnings? Here's What to Know

Microchip MCHP is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on Aug. 6.



For the to-be-reported quarter, MCHP expects revenues between $1.442 billion and $1.469 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.46 billion, suggesting 35.39% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Microchip expects non-GAAP earnings in the 67-71 cents per share range. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 70 cents per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days. The company reported earnings of 27 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Consensus Estimate Trend



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MCHP’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, with the average being 8.72%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Microchip Technology Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Microchip Technology Incorporated Quote

Let us see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Note Ahead of MCHP’s Q1 Results

Microchip’s fiscal first-quarter results are expected to have benefited from improving demand across its major end markets, including industrial, automotive, communications, aerospace & defense and data center. The company indicated that customer inventory normalization was largely complete, with bookings strengthening across geographies and end markets. Higher distributor replenishment and increasing direct customer purchases are likely to have supported sequential revenue growth.



The to-be-reported quarter’s results are expected to have been supported by robust bookings momentum and channel replenishment. MCHP highlighted that April bookings reached their highest monthly level in nearly four years, while distributor inventories remained near historical lows at roughly 26 days. Strong sell-through trends and distributors rebuilding inventory to support higher demand are expected to have contributed to top-line growth during the quarter.



Strong demand for AI and data center infrastructure is expected to have remained a key growth driver. Microchip continues to benefit from increasing adoption of storage controllers, CXL memory controllers, PCIe switches and connectivity products. Growing design activity, expanding customer engagement and momentum across high-speed connectivity solutions likely supported revenues during the quarter.



Higher factory utilization, lower inventory-related charges and disciplined cost management are expected to have driven margin expansion in the quarter. Management guided to improved gross margin of roughly 62.8% and operating margin of about 33.8% for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, reflecting operating leverage as revenue growth accelerated and inventory correction progressed.

MCHP Shares Underperform Sector & Peers

Microchip shares have inched up 18% year to date (YTD), underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s appreciation of 11.7%. The company has lagged peers, including Texas Instruments TXN, onsemi ON and Analog Devices ADI, over the same time frame, shares of which have returned 55.4%, 48.5% and 33.4%, respectively.

MCHP Stock’s Price Performance



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Microchip shares are trading at a premium, as suggested by a Value Score of D. In terms of the forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), Microchip is trading at 21.87X, higher than the sector’s 20.74X and onsemi’s 21.16X. However, MCHP shares are trading at a lower multiple compared with Texas Instruments’ 29.17X and Analog Devices’ 25.68X.

MCHP Stock’s Valuation



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Microchip Rides on Expanding AI & Data Center Portfolio

Microchip’s long-term growth is expected to be driven by its expanding AI and data center business. The company expects its dedicated Data Center Solutions business to grow sharply, supported by PCIe Gen6 switches, CXL memory controllers, storage controllers and newly introduced PCIe retimers. Multiple design wins, including hyperscaler engagements, position the company to benefit from increasing AI infrastructure investments and the shift toward inference computing.



Microchip continues to focus on five strategic pillars: microcontrollers, analog, networking & connectivity, high-performance compute and edge AI. Its Total System Solutions strategy enables higher content per customer through integrated hardware, software and reference designs, while megatrend exposure spanning AI, industrial automation, networking, automotive modernization and sustainability supports growth above the broader semiconductor industry.



Microchip faces intense competition in high-speed connectivity and PCIe switching markets. onsemi’s strong position in automotive and industrial power semiconductors and an expanding AI infrastructure portfolio is a key catalyst. Analog Devices is raising competitive pressure through strong momentum in industrial automation, aerospace & defense, AI infrastructure and automotive. Texas Instruments remains one of Microchip’s strongest competitors through its broad analog and embedded processing portfolio, manufacturing scale and aggressive capacity expansion.



Moreover, rising foundry, OSAT, materials and manufacturing costs remain a headwind for Microchip. Sustaining utilization, managing inventory toward long-term targets and successfully executing its recovery plan while achieving its 65% gross margin and 40% operating margin objectives will remain critical to MCHP’s long-term performance.

Conclusion

Despite near-term competitive and cost pressures, Microchip appears well positioned heading into fiscal first-quarter 2027. Improving bookings, channel replenishment, higher factory utilization and growing demand across AI, data center, industrial and automotive markets are expected to support solid top-line growth and margin expansion. The company’s expanding high-performance compute and connectivity portfolio, coupled with its Total System Solutions strategy, provides a strong foundation for sustained long-term growth.



Microchip currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a Growth Score of A, a favorable combination that offers a strong investment opportunity, per the Zacks Proprietary methodology. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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