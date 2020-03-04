Buy Lyft Shares After 31% Swoon on Virus Fears, Analysts Say

Worries that consumers would avoid ride-sharing platforms have been overdone analysts say as they recommend shares of Lyft.

Lyft shares are getting, well, a lift from a flurry of positive analyst notes, after the company indicated that it had not been seeing any negative impact on its business from the spread of coronavirus.

The stock needs all the help it can get. As of Tuesday night, Lyft (ticker: LYFT) had plunged more than 31% since Feb. 12, in the process setting a new all-time low at $35, less than half of its March 2019 initial public offering price at $72. There has obviously been nervousness that the sharp reduction in global travel in response to the coronavirus will depress business for the ride-sharing companies. Uber Technologies (UBER) shares are down about 21% over the same span.

But Lyft CFO Brian Roberts, speaking at a KeyBanc investor conference this week, said the company had not seen any interruption of its business from the coronavirus so far, adding that Lyft saw record ridership and revenue last week.

KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma writes in a research note that Roberts reiterated Lyft’s goal of reaching profitability in 2021, but hinted that the company could pull the goal forward when it reports March quarter results. Yruma maintains his Overweight rating and a $55 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter wrote in a research note on Tuesday that he has “sensed an increased amount of bearish sentiment around ride-hailing companies in recent days, with investors beginning to wonder if consumers may avoid hailing vehicles on the Lyft platform.” (The 31% swoon must have had his spidey sense tingling.) Encouraged by the company’s comments suggesting the contrary, Potter repeated his Overweight rating and $63 target price on the shares.

J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth on Tuesday repeated his Overweight rating and $85 price target on Lyft shares, asserting that fundamentals are strong. Anmuth wrote that there are “puts and takes” around the company’s business from the coronavirus. On the positive side, he said, “we believe people would be more likely to use ride share than a crowded bus or subway.” On the other hand, less travel could lead to fewer airport and business related rides. He estimates that airport rides are about 10% of Lyft’s business. With the stock trading at less than 2x 2020 estimated revenues, Anmuth wrote, the stock looks “extremely compelling at current levels.”

Deutsche Bank’s Lloyd Walmsley repeated his Buy ratings this week on both Uber and Lyft. He says that there is likely to be some temporary impact from the virus on their businesses, but that the sharp declines over the last few weeks “already prices in relatively high impact.”

Lyft shares were up 2.7%, to $38.98, in late morning trading on Wednesday. Uber was down 1%, at $32.71.

