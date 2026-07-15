Buy JPMorgan Stock for Higher Highs After Record Q2 Results?

JPMorgan Chase JPM) once again reminded Wall Street why it remains the gold standard among U.S. banks after delivering a stellar Q2 report that impressively topped analyst expectations yesterday.

Driven by surging trading revenue, a rebound in investment banking, resilient consumer spending, and healthy loan growth, the banking giant posted another record quarter while raising key guidance metrics.

With JPM hitting an all-time high of $351 a share following its earnings release, investors may be wondering whether the post-earnings rally has further room to run or if much of the good news is already priced in.



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JPMorgan's Record Q2 Results

JPMorgan's second-quarter numbers easily exceeded Wall Street estimates across the board.

The company earned record quarterly adjusted net income of $16.9 billion or $6.14 per share, which was up nearly 24% year over year, and almost 10% above EPS expectations of $5.59.

This came on revenue of $57.34 billion, which was also a quarterly peak and reflected 27% growth from the prior year quarter while topping estimates of $49.14 billion by nearly 17%.



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The strength was broad-based:

Investment banking fees rebounded sharply as capital markets activity improved.

Equities trading revenue surged thanks to elevated market volatility and client activity.

Asset and wealth management generated record fees.

Consumer banking remained resilient with continued loan and deposit growth.

Credit quality remained healthy, prompting management to lower its expected net charge-off outlook.

CEO Jamie Dimon credited strong client activity and resilient consumer spending for the impressive quarter while noting that the bank continues to benefit from AI-related financing activity across corporate America. However, Dimon reiterated that geopolitical tensions, elevated government deficits, and inflation remain long-term risks.

JPMorgan’s Optimistic Outlook

Perhaps even more encouraging than the quarterly beat was management's updated outlook.

JPMorgan raised its full-year net interest income (NII) guidance to roughly $105.5 billion from $103 billion, reflecting stronger lending trends and continued business momentum.

The banking giant modestly increased its annual expense outlook to $107.5 billion as it continues to invest heavily in technology and artificial intelligence, but investors largely viewed the higher spending as growth-oriented rather than concerning.

Furthermore, JPMorgan lowered its expected credit-loss outlook to roughly 3.2% from 3.4%, reinforcing confidence that earnings momentum can continue through the second half of the year.

JPM Still Offers Sound Value

Despite trading near record highs, JPMorgan's valuation remains far from excessive.

Large U.S. banks have generally traded at discounts to the broader market due to their cyclical nature, and JPMorgan is no exception. Even after its strong rally over the last several years, JPM trades at a very reasonable forward earnings multiple of 15X.

This is roughly on par with its Zacks Financial-Investment Bank Industry average and a pleasant discount to the benchmark S&P 500’s 23X, while being below the P/E premiums of many large-cap tech stocks.

Considering the company's increased profitability, industry-leading return on tangible common equity, fortress balance sheet, and exceptional capital generation, investors may still view JPM’s valuation as a steal.



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Meanwhile, JPMorgan continues to reward shareholders through a combination of dividend growth and share repurchases.

Offering a respectable 1.75% annual dividend yield that exceeds the S&P 500’s 1.03% average and its Zacks industry average of 1.64%, JPM has remained appealing to both growth and income-oriented investors.



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Can JPM Stock Reach Higher Highs?

Several catalysts could keep supporting JPMorgan shares over the coming quarters.

If capital markets remain active, investment banking fees and trading revenue could stay elevated. At the same time, stabilization in interest rates should support net interest income, while improving credit conditions could reduce future loan losses.

Artificial intelligence also represents an increasingly important opportunity. JPMorgan has become one of Wall Street's largest AI investors, deploying the technology across fraud detection, customer service, software development, research, and internal productivity initiatives. The bank also benefits indirectly as it finances many of the largest AI infrastructure projects being undertaken by corporate clients.

Combined with one of the strongest balance sheets in global banking and a proven management team, JPMorgan appears well-positioned to continue delivering industry-leading financial performance.

Summary & Conclusion

JPMorgan once again demonstrated why it is widely viewed as one of the premier banking franchises in the world. The company's impressive earnings beat, improving guidance, healthy credit trends, diversified revenue streams, and shareholder-friendly capital allocation have strengthened the long-term investment thesis.

Although JPM is trading near record highs, its valuation still appears reasonable relative to its earnings power and long-term growth prospects. For investors seeking exposure to the financial sector, JPM remains one of the highest-quality names capable of reaching higher highs if favorable operating trends continue, with the stock currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.