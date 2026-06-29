Buy, Hold, or Sell Micron (MU) Stock After Its Record Q3 Results?

Micron Technology MU) delivered another blockbuster quarterly report last week, underscoring why the memory-chip maker has become one of the biggest beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence spending boom.

The company posted record fiscal third-quarter results that easily surpassed Wall Street's expectations, and issued even stronger guidance for the current quarter as demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM), DRAM, and NAND products continues to accelerate.

However, after MU shares have surged dramatically over the last year and investor expectations have risen alongside them, the question has shifted from whether Micron is executing to whether much of the good news is already reflected in the stock price.



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Reviewing Micron’s Record Q3 Results

Micron reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $41.45 billion, a quarterly record that more than quadrupled from the prior-year period and exceeded analyst expectations of $36.71 billion by nearly 13%.

Adjusted earnings also reached a quarterly peak of $28.86 billion or $25.11 per share, crushing consensus estimates of $21.39 by 17% while skyrocketing from Q3 EPS of $1.91 a year ago.

The strength wasn't limited to revenue, as several profitability metrics improved dramatically:

Gross margin expanded to 85%

Operating cash flow climbed to $25.4 billion

Adjusted free cash flow reached $18.3 billion

Perhaps even more encouraging, management announced multiple long-term Strategic Customer Agreements (SCAs) designed to provide greater pricing visibility and reduce some of the historical cyclicality associated with the memory industry.

Micron’s Guidance Points to Continued Momentum

Micron's outlook may have been just as impressive as its quarterly results.

Management guided fiscal fourth-quarter revenue to approximately $50 billion, plus or minus $1 billion, with adjusted EPS projected at roughly $31 per share.

Both figures came in comfortably above Wall Street expectations. At the same time, gross margins are expected to improve to approximately 86%, suggesting pricing remains favorable and that AI demand is showing few signs of slowing.

Micron also expects supply-demand conditions for both DRAM and NAND to remain tight well into 2027, providing additional confidence in the company's earnings trajectory.

MU Valuation & Average Zacks Price Target

Although Micron shares have staged a remarkable rally, the stock's valuation remains surprisingly attractive relative to many AI semiconductor peers.

To that point, MU shares currently trade at roughly 18X forward earnings. This is below Micron’s Zacks Computer-Integrated Systems Industry average of 21X and the benchmark S&P 500’s 22X, despite delivering some of the fastest earnings growth among all semiconductor companies.



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Unlike many AI stocks whose gains have been driven primarily by expanding valuation multiples, Micron's rally has been supported by extraordinary earnings growth, widening margins, and rapidly improving cash generation.

Considering such, it's no surprise that the Average Zacks Price Target of $1,334 a share still suggests nearly 18% upside for Micron stock which is based on short-term price targets offered by 35 analysts.



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Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Micron Technology appears to be evolving from a highly cyclical memory producer into a foundational company supporting AI infrastructure.

The company continues to generate record revenue, record profitability, enormous free cash flow, and industry-leading margins while demand for AI memory remains exceptionally strong. Just as importantly, analysts have continued to raise earnings estimates following another outstanding quarter, helping Micron earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

While no semiconductor stock is immune to volatility, Micron's combination of accelerating earnings, improving business visibility, and reasonable valuation makes its long-term investment case increasingly compelling.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.