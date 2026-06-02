Buy, Hold or Sell Five Below Stock? Key Tips Ahead of Q1 Earnings

As Five Below, Inc. FIVE readies to report first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings results on June 3, after the market closes, investors will be watching to see whether the extreme-value retailer can sustain its growth momentum. The upcoming earnings release is likely to shed light on demand trends, store expansion progress, merchandising execution and margin performance, all of which are key to assessing the stock’s near-term prospects.



Five Below’s focus on affordable, trend-right products and appeal among budget-conscious shoppers has helped support its top-line performance. However, with retail conditions still competitive, investors should weigh the company’s growth drivers against valuation and earnings expectations before deciding whether to buy, hold or sell the stock.



Analysts are optimistic about Five Below's upcoming earnings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues stands at $1,205 million, calling for a 24.2% increase from the prior-year reported figure. On the earnings front, the consensus estimate has improved by a couple of cents to $1.70 per share over the past seven days, implying a 97.7% year-over-year jump.



Five Below has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 63.4%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Philadelphia, PA-based company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 8%.





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What the Zacks Model Predicts About FIVE’s Q1 Earnings

As investors prepare for Five Below's first-quarter announcement, the question looms regarding earnings beat or miss. Our proven model predicts that an earnings beat is likely for Five Below this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Five Below has an Earnings ESP of +7.33% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Five Below, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Five Below, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Five Below, Inc. Quote

Five Below: Key Factors at Play

Five Below's first-quarter performance is likely to have been supported by continued strength in its customer-centric strategy, which has centered on delivering trend-right merchandise, compelling value and a more engaging shopping experience. Management highlighted broad-based momentum across merchandise categories, driven by a steady flow of new products and a more coordinated go-to-market approach. The company's ability to quickly identify emerging trends and bring relevant products to market may have helped sustain customer interest and encouraged repeat store visits during the quarter. We expect comparable sales growth of 15.6% during the quarter under review.



Another key driver may have been the company's increasing focus on customer engagement through social media and digital marketing channels. Five Below has redirected its marketing efforts toward platforms where its core customers spend time, allowing it to amplify viral product trends and communicate newness more effectively. This approach appears to be strengthening brand awareness and customer acquisition while helping the retailer stay closely connected to evolving consumer preferences.



The company also benefited from operational initiatives aimed at improving execution in stores. Investments in inventory availability, product replenishment and labor allocation were intended to create a better shopping experience and ensure customers could find the products they wanted. At the same time, Five Below continued to expand its merchandise assortment across multiple price points while maintaining a strong value proposition. These efforts, combined with ongoing store expansion and solid performance from newer locations, are likely to have provided additional support to first-quarter sales trends.



On the other hand, the operating environment remained challenging. Management has repeatedly pointed to ongoing pressure on consumers from inflationary costs and a cautious spending backdrop. While Five Below's value-oriented model is well-positioned to attract budget-conscious shoppers, discretionary purchases can still be affected when consumers face financial strain. The company continued to navigate an uncertain global sourcing and tariff environment, which may have created some pressure on merchandising and operating decisions during the quarter.

Five Below Stock Price Performance

Five Below, which competes with Dollar General Corporation DG, Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR and Target Corporation TGT, has seen its shares jump 20.1% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s decline of 11.7%. While shares of Target have risen 26.6%, those of Dollar General and Dollar Tree have fallen 17.2% and 9.4%, respectively, in the aforementioned period.





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Does Five Below Tick the Boxes for Value Investing?

From a valuation standpoint, Five Below currently trades at a premium relative to its industry peers. The company’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 26.93, higher than the industry average of 15.69 and the S&P 500’s 22.26. However, the stock remains below its 12-month median P/E of 28.42.



Five Below is trading at a premium to Target (with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 14.60), Dollar Tree (15.78) and Dollar General (14.72).





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How to Play Five Below Stock Ahead of Q1 Earnings?

Five Below appears well-positioned heading into its first-quarter earnings release, supported by strong merchandising execution, growing customer engagement and continued momentum in its value-focused retail model. The company has consistently demonstrated an ability to capitalize on consumer demand for affordable, trend-driven products while adapting quickly to changing shopping preferences. Coupled with favorable earnings indicators and a solid track record of surpassing expectations, the setup ahead of the report remains encouraging.



Although macroeconomic and competitive pressures remain worth monitoring, current shareholders may consider staying invested ahead of the report, and prospective investors could look for a favorable entry point around the earnings event.

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Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.