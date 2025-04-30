Buy Hims (HIMS) or Novo Nordisk (NVO) Stock After Partnership Announcement?

Medical pioneers Hims & Hers Health HIMS and Novo Nordisk NVO are making headlines this week after announcing a partnership to expand obesity care in the telehealth space.

The long-term collaboration will allow millions of Americans to access Novo Nordisk’s FDA-approved weight loss drug Wegovy on Hims & Hers' innovative subscription-based telehealth platform with 24/7 care, clinical support, and nutrition guidance.

HIM & NVO Stock Performance Overview

With the initial announcement of the Novo Nordisk partnership causing a surge in Hims & Hers stock, HIM shares have now soared over +30% in 2025. However, Novo Nordisk stock has fallen more than 20% year to date as the company hopes to regain control of the weight-loss drug market from competitors such as Eli Lilly LLY .

Amid weak U.S. prescription data for Wegovy, Novo Nordisk stock has vastly trailed Eli Lilly’s YTD gains of +16%. Notably, Novo Nordisk stock is only up +15% in the last three years, which has noticably trailed the broader market and Eli Lilly’s +209%, with Hims & Hers shares soaring over +600%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Attractive Growth Trajectories

Leading to thestellar priceperformance of HIMS is Hims & Hers' rapid expansion since going public in 2020. Hims & Hers total sales are projected to spike 58% in fiscal 2025 to $2.33 billion versus $1.48 billion last year. Plus, FY26 sales are projected to surge another 21% to $2.84 billion.

Surging past the probability line, Hims & Hers' annual earnings are expected to skyrocket over 160% this year to $0.72 per share from EPS of $0.27 in 2024. More intriguing, FY26 EPS is forecasted to pop another 48% to $1.07.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Despite increased competition in the diabetes and obesity drug care markets, Novo Nordisk’s sales are currently slated to expand 18% in FY25 and are forecasted to increase another 15% in FY26 to $57.1 billion. Furthermore, Novo Nordisk is expected to post 17% EPS growth this year, with annual earnings projected to spike another 22% in FY26 to $4.71 per share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HIMS & NVO EPS Revisions

Suggesting more upside for Hims & Hers stock is a pleasant trend of positive earnings estimate revisions. To that point, FY25 and FY26 EPS estimates are nicely up in the last three months and have popped 14% and 12% in the last 30 days, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

As for Novo Nordisk, its FY25 EPS estimates are slightly down over the last quarter but are up 1% in the last month. Optimistically, FY26 EPS estimates for Novo Nordisk have remained higher over the last three months and are up 2% in the last 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

At the moment, Hims & Hers stock sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) with Novo Nordisk landing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The expansion of these medical sector stocks is very intriguing, with Hims & Hers having a clearer growth path, while Novo Nordisk could still face headwinds from increased competition in the weight-loss drug market, in particular.

That said, this partnership should be beneficial to their growth and is expected to provide millions of Americans with more accessible and affordable obesity care treatments.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.