Buy Facebook and Stop Worrying About the Noise, Analyst Says

Facebook shares were getting a boost Wednesday morning from Deutsche Bank analyst Lloyd Walmsley, who repeated his Buy rating on the social network’s shares, while lifting his target price to $270 from $260. The reason for his bullish stance: strength in the company’s namesake app.

Amid a nearly ceaseless drumbeat of stories about investigations, regulation, congressional hearings and privacy concerns in 2019, Facebook shares (ticker: FB) have marched steadily higher. The stock has rallied 54% year to date, and remains just a few points below its all-time high. Investors continue to believe in the story and, despite the noise, the company’s financial performance remains strong. Walmsley thinks it can get stronger still.

That said, the analyst notes that over the past two years, a key question for Facebook investors has been “uncertainty around the terminal value of the core Facebook app.” He points out that young audiences “have not adopted the big blue app en masse, sharing has declined and investors worry that core engagement is deteriorating and will continue to deteriorate.”

But Walmsley adds that Facebook has taken multiple steps to address those issues, and that the outlook is improving as a result.

“We are bullish on Facebook and see the renewed strength in the core Facebook app becoming a critical leg of the story around FB shares in 2020,” Walmsley says in a research note. “This was not a coincidence, but the result of extensive product work—reworking the core newsfeed algorithm, promoting meaningful content, rolling out Stories, scaling Marketplace, building its Groups product, adding more video content and continuing to improve relevancy algorithms across content and ads.”

He says the company has “added premium inventory” from established vendors in Marketplace, improved search and streamlined payments through Facebook Pay. And he adds that work on Groups, Stories and Watch “have improved engagement trends.”

The Deutsche Bank analyst concludes that he feels “increasingly comfortable the strength in core Facebook—app engagement, ad impression growth and monetization—can continue over the medium term.” He expects multiple expansion for Facebook shares as well as revenue and profit upside to consensus estimates.

Facebook shares were up 2.5%, to $203.40 about an hour into trading. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.1%

