Buy Crude Oil Stocks or Internet Stocks on the Dip?

Hey everybody Dave Bartosiak with Trending Stocks at Zacks.com. What goes up, must come down and what comes down…well it can go to zero. The stock market and gravity both teach us that. As crisis come and go, there are these inverse relationships that pop up from time to time. During the Greek debt “crisis” it was the Euro and stocks. Before the Russia-Ukraine conflict it was the 10-year and stocks. Now, it’s all about oil and stocks. Oil goes up, stocks go down, oil goes down, stocks go up.

That’s what happened yesterday when the market shot up like a rocket while crude collapsed. Prices for West Texas Intermediate came down from over $125 to $105.

For the NASDAQ, we had a near 4% day as the four-letter tickers all benefited from the risk-on behavior. The cherry on top was Amazon’s 20-for-1 split announced after the bell.

Unfortunately, that momentum has not carried on, with tech stocks coming under pressure early and often during Thursday’s session. It’s hammering home this juxtaposition that’s taking place, the old economy versus the new economy. Old economy stocks meaning oil stocks and new economy meaning tech like internet services with stocks like Okta OKTA.

Let’s look at what has been happening with earnings estimates for both of these industries and find a few gems for the future including Chevron CVX and Globant GLOB.

