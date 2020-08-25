Buy Costco Stock For The Pandemic And Stay For The Recovery

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

At the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic, you might have thought big box retailers like Costco (NASDAQ:COST) were staring down serious problems. After all, even at the best of times, who likes being around crowds of strangers at the store? Multiply that by a highly infectious disease transmitted from person to person, and you can see why some people were hesitant about COST stock.

However, almost the exact opposite of doom-and-gloom prognostications happened. Rather than people bunkering down in their homes, members swarmed their local Costco stores, buying up the crucial necessities of the time. Despite the obvious health risks of large gatherings, during the initial peak of the pandemic Costco was experiencing Black Friday-like crowds daily.

To no one’s surprise, after the early confusion and panic brought on by Covid-19, COST stock started to make its way higher in the markets. Since the beginning of July, shares are up double digits. This is likely due to the gradual return of normal. Particularly, the reopening of schools in many jurisdictions necessitates increased household spending.

And that right there should clue you in on a key element supporting COST stock. No matter what is going on, Costco members invariably find their way into the now ubiquitous warehouse stores. As more segments of the economy reopen, you should see shares rise higher.

As well, the Costco brand represents more than just a retail entity. Over the years, we’ve seen what can only be described as a Costco culture. With its simple, expansive stores, filled with everything from gallons of mayonnaise to the latest electronic gadget, consumers can spend hours there on each visit — and they do just that.

Clearly, the pandemic isn’t stopping them.

Nuances of This Crisis Bolster COST Stock

Recently, the S&P 500 index set another fresh record, closing at an all-time high. But at the same time, millions of renters face eviction as the pandemic has taken a deep toll on underprivileged communities. Theoretically, this should be a cause for concern for any retail name, including COST stock.

However, the reality is a bit more nuanced. Yes, the S&P 500 has soared. But the Dow Jones Industrial Average remains below its closing high at time of writing. And that’s because the technology names that make up the former index has pulled more than its weight. Just look at the meteoric rise of the Nasdaq Composite index — currently, there are two economies in play.

Relevant tech-focused organizations have thrived during this catastrophe following an initial panic drop in market value. That’s why I’ve been pounding the table on the tech sector. With so many advancements and innovations culminating in a single moment, not even a pandemic can stop this megatrend.

As it relates to COST stock, the investment is levered to the economy that’s insulated from this turmoil. Primarily, the average Costco member earns close to six figures annually. Typically, you don’t make that kind of coin unless you have at least a college education.

As you know, education attainment is critical to how individuals have addressed the new normal. In July, the unemployment rate was 10.2%. But for those 25 years and older with at least a bachelor’s degree, the jobless rate was only 6.7%, whereas it was 10.8% for those with only a high school education.

Of course, 6.7% is uncomfortably high. However, you’re not going to find too many Costco members that are undereducated and underpaid, thus helping insulate COST stock.

Impressive Demand Growth

In 2019, Costco had 98.5 million cardholders on its books, which is an impressive haul. Even more so, the growth rate from the year prior was 4.4%. This matched the growth that the company experienced year-over-year in 2018, and exceeded that of 2017, when the YOY rate was plus 4.1%.

This can’t be understated. Even with the law of larger numbers working against Costco, the company continues to expand its consumer base. Counterintuitively, we may witness even more growth post-pandemic.

Although it’s a tough pill to swallow, you must look at the data. If tech-heavy investment indices are rocking and rolling, this means those with higher education and valuable job skills will not only survive the new normal but thrive beyond their wildest dreams. Indirectly, this should translate to greater demand for Costco memberships.

Again, this isn’t about presenting a moral picture of the current state of our nation. Rather, it’s about directing your money to what’s working. And one of the outperformers is COST stock. If you see a dip in this retailer, make sure to buy for your long-term portfolio.

