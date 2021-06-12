Buy Cardano While Whales Continue to Accumulate Bitcoin

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD), and cryptos in general, have been stuck in a sideways trading pattern lately. They have strong resistance, but they also have strong support.

This makes now as good a time as any to accumulate. Because when this sideways pattern ends, it’ll likely be a big breakout to the upside.

And there are people actively accumulating right now — those people are whales. This is one reason to remain bullish on Bitcoin, at the very least.

As individual investors with fewer than one Bitcoin in their wallet continue to dump out of fear, Bitcoin whales keep swooping these coins and adding to their existing collections.

The real opportunity here is to buy misunderstood, undervalued alt coins that have robust technology. The crypto selloff has beaten up these coins more than Bitcoin. As a result, they have much more upside potential on the rebound. What goes up, must come down. But also, this gives way to larger upward growth potential in the future, as coins with solid fundamentals rise again.

Cardano Is Coming

One of our favorite altcoins is Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD).

We’ve voiced our support for this top altcoin before, after Cardano announced its smart contract test network. Once this functionality emerges from the testing ground and becomes integrated into the main, public Cardano network, we expect Cardano to give Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) a run for its money.

And in the brief time since we last wrote about Cardano, the Cardano team has successfully launched the first smart contract on the test network. IOHK, the team behind Cardano and ADA coin, are on track to meet their public launch goal of releasing in the next few months.

On top of that, as well as everything else we previously said about Cardano’s promising future, one of Ethereum’s co-founders recently came out and voiced his support for the coin. He also still owns Ethereum, and Bitcoin for that matter, but his support for Cardano and other altcoins adds credibility to a future with numerous co-existing cryptos.

Cardano is one of those coins we think will change the world. IOHK and Cardano are already benefitting various communities in Africa, and its potential to help the rest of the globe will expand significantly once its smart contracts roll out later.

ADA coin is simply not priced at its current level. It’s been stuck in neutral. But once the technology catches up — and surpasses — other coins’ technology, there’s a huge breakout opportunity.

Take advantage of the lull in cryptos to buy ADA coin at a good time.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

