News & Insights

US Markets
BBBYQ

Buy Buy Baby stores set to shutter as Go Global's deal falls apart - CNBC

Credit: REUTERS/EMILY ELCONIN

July 11, 2023 — 06:40 pm EDT

Written by Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

July 11 (Reuters) - Bankrupt retailer Bed Bath & Beyond's Buy Buy Baby stores are set to shutter after a last ditch effort to save the chain and keep the business alive fell apart, CNBC reported on Tuesday.

Brand management firm Go Global Retail was eager to buy the Bed Bath & Beyond chain and keep it running, but couldn't reach an agreement on valuation, the firm's CEO Jeff Streader told CNBC.

Lender Sixth Street Partners, Bed Bath & Beyond's lead creditor, determined it could recover more of its losses than what Go Global was willing to offer by selling Buy Buy Baby's intellectual property, auctioning off its leases and moving ahead with liquidation sales, according to the report.

Bed Bath did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Once a storied retailer, Bed Bath & Beyond filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April after struggling for years with dwindling sales and a failed merchandising strategy.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BBBYQ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.