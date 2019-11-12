Buy Big Biotech --- But Not Gilead, Analyst Says

SunTrust initiated most of the big names in biotech with a Buy, but it was less sunny on two of the biggest names in the sector: Gilead Sciences and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

It’s a bright morning for big biotech over at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, where on Tuesday analyst Robyn Karnauskas initiated most of the big names in the industry at Buy, including Amgen (ticker: AMGN), Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), Biogen (BIIB), BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX).

Yet Karnauskas was less sunny on two of the biggest names in the sector: Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), assigning Hold ratings to both of the firms.

“We need to see where growth can come from,” Karnauskas wrote on Gilead, saying that the company’s HIV business will offer stable revenue, but that it’s hard to see where the company will find growth.

On Regeneron, Karnauskas wrote that while the company’s oncology pipeline offers potential upside, investors still need to “get comfortable” with it. She also cited risks to two key Regeneron products, Dupixent and Eylea.

Neither GIlead nor Regeneron responded to requests for comment on the Hold ratings.

The back story. Shares of Gilead are up 2.6% this year amid a leadership transition and uncertainty about how the company plans to spend the $25.1 billion in cash it holds. Shares of Regeneron are down 7.5% this year. That company’s stock has risen sharply in recent weeks, and is up 24% in October.

What’s new. Karnauskas found faults with both Gilead and Regeneron.

“Gilead is a company that is under construction with new management at the helm,” she wrote. She said that the market potential for filgotinib, the company’s experimental rheumatoid arthritis drug, is large, but its “uptake could be slow.”

Karnauskas expressed confidence in the company’s HIV business. But she said that the weakness in the stock was due to a lack of visibility into the company’s pipeline, lack of confidence in filgotinib, and the company’s new CEO, Daniel O’Day, not laying out “a clear vision for how he intends to turn around the company.”

Her note on Regeneron, meanwhile, highlighted concerns over possible biosimilar competition to its drug Dupixent, and the exposure of its biggest seller, Eylea, to Medicare Part B, which raises concerns if certain drug price reforms are put in place.

“EYLEA’s exposure to Part B combined with an election year could make investors nervous and cap potential upside,” she wrote.

But Karnauskas is more optimistic on other big biotechs. In her Buy note on Biogen, Karnauskas praised the company’s growing biosimilar business. In her Buy note on Alexion, she argued that “uncertainty will dissipate.”

Looking forward. Karnauskas set a price target for Gilead of $70. The stock was trading at $64.58 on Tuesday, down slightly. She set a price target for Regeneron of $360. The stock was up 1% at $347.70 in recent trading.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

