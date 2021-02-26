Buy Beyond Meat Stock Today for a Multi-Year Breakout

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Shares of plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) moved higher Friday, after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report was accompanied by the announcement of two new big foodservice partnerships with McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) and Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM). BYND stock climbed by about 3% in response to those new partnerships.

I’m surprised Beyond Meat’s stock isn’t soaring by 20%!

These partnerships broadly underscore that Beyond Meat is, indeed, the Tesla of the plant-based food revolution, at a time when this revolution is on the precipice of going from niche to mainstream.

Over the next two years, I fully expect Beyond Meat to become a household name, and for the company’s sales and profits to soar far more than anyone is expecting.

It will big a breakout two years for Beyond Meat. Amid that breakout, BYND stock will perform exceptionally well.

Here’s a deeper look.

BYND Stock Is The ‘Tesla of Plant Meat’

I’ve frequently called Beyond Meat the “Tesla of Plant Meat.”

This comparison rests on the idea that — just as Tesla leveraged industry-leading technology, production capacity, distribution, and branding to turn into the unrivaled giant of the electric vehicle space — Beyond Meat will similarly leverage industry-leading tech, production, distribution, and branding to turn into the unrivaled giant of the plant-based meat space.

Specifically, making plant-meat is a tough science. It requires expert knowledge to do it well, and to do it across multiple food verticals. Beyond Meat has mastered this science.

Everyone I know who eats plant-meat will tell you that Beyond’s products are at the top of their list in terms of product quality. In fact, I’d be surprised if they weren’t near — or at the top — of everyone’s plant-based meat list.

And Beyond Meat has figured out how to leverage this proprietary tech to make multiple plant-based meat products, like burgers, sausages and meatballs, giving them a wider assortment of products than anyone else in this space.

At the same time, the company is the largest player in the plant-based meat space, with the biggest production footprint. That means Beyond Meat can make more plant-based meat than anyone else.

This is a supply-constrained market, so Beyond Meat’s ability to consistently meet surging demand with adequate supply is a huge differentiator. A differentiator that will help the company win multiple contracts with retail and foodservice clients.

That’s why Beyond Meat has the widest distribution network.

The company’s products are everywhere: Grocery stores, restaurants, fast-food chains, etc. Some of these deals are exclusive. Some aren’t. But all of them give Beyond Meat a huge branding edge, wherein the Beyond Meat brand and name become synonymous with the plant-based meat trend — just as Tesla has become synonymous with the EV trend.

All in all, Beyond Meat is the Tesla of plant meat. And, just as TSLA stock has soared with the EV revolution over the past decade, BYND stock will soar with the plant meat revolution over the next decade.

Partnerships With McDonald’s and Yum Underscore the Tesla Thesis

Beyond Meat’s huge partnerships with McDonald’s and Yum broadly underscore the aforementioned “Beyond Meat is the Tesla of plant meat” thesis.

That’s because these are some of the biggest players in the foodservice space.

McDonald’s is obviously McDonald’s.

Yum owns KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.

Between these two companies, you’re talking four of the most heavily trafficked and popular fast-food chains on the planet.

They don’t make supplier partnerships lightly. The suppliers for these companies will see their products be served to hundreds of millions of people globally. Thus, McDonald’s and Yum are looking for suppliers with great products, great reputations and the ability to scale production.

That’s why each of them chose Beyond Meat to be their plant-based meat supplier.

Beyond Meat has the highest-quality products in this space. They have the production capacity to ship out a ton of those high-quality products. And they have the reputation, expertise and branding that is unrivaled within the space.

Beyond Meat truly is the Tesla of plant meat.

That’s great news for BYND stock. But more than that, these partnerships set up BYND stock to have a big breakout over the next two years.

Big Breakout in 2021-22

Beyond Meat’s retail business is doing great. Revenues rose 85% year-over-year last quarter. Buyer rates are up. Purchase frequency is up. Repeat purchase rates are up.

When it comes to selling through grocery stores, Beyond Meat is killing it — and will continue to kill it for the foreseeable future as the company increases points of distribution and introduces new product SKUs, at a time when more and more consumers are looking to switch to plant-forward diets.

That’s obvious.

But, what is less obvious — and what will drive the big breakout in BYND stock in 2021-22 — is a surge in the company’s foodservice business in the coming years.

Just think about the two partnerships Beyond Meat just signed. Between McDonald’s, KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell, you’re talking about some of the most trafficked fast food chains in the world. Those partnerships come on top of Beyond Meat products already being at A&W, BareBurger, BurgerFi, Carl’s Jr., Del Taco, Denny’s, Dunkin’, Luna Grill, Subway, and more.

Beyond Meat is everywhere.

That means that once we all start going back to fast food chains and restaurants more frequently over the next 12 to 24 months as Covid-19 takes a backseat to highly effective vaccines, we are going to see Beyond Meat products on a lot of menus. Some of us are going to order those products. Some of us are going to really like them. And some of us will return into loyal Beyond Meat customers, buying it at every restaurant we go to and loading up on it at our local grocery stores.

In other words, thanks to creating a vast foodservice distribution network, Beyond Meat is on the cusp of going from niche to mainstream over the next few years.

As that happens, Beyond Meat’s sales and profits are going to soar. BYND stock will soar, too.

Bottom Line on BYND Stock

Beyond Meat is positioned for a massive 2021-22 breakout. Amid this breakout, BYND stock will fly higher. That’s why I think this is one of the best growth stocks to buy today.

But it’s not the best growth stock to buy today.

Instead, the best growth stock to buy today is a company that reminds me of a young Amazon. Indeed, I think buying this stock today could be like buying AMZN stock back in 1997 — before it soared thousands of percent.

Which stock am I talking about?

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

