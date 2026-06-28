Buy AST SpaceMobile Before Aug. 1 Due to This Opportunity

Key Points

AST SpaceMobile is preparing to launch three more BlueBird satellites.

The company is trying to turn its satellite technology into a larger commercial network.

Investors have several financial milestones to watch in 2026.

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AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) has already proved that ordinary phones can connect directly to satellites. The bigger test now is whether it can build, launch, and operate enough of its BlueBird satellites to turn that technology into a commercial network.

Here's why its upcoming satellite launch could strengthen the bullish case for the stock and why buying before the planned August launches makes sense.

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AST SpaceMobile's satellite launch strategy

In June 2026, AST SpaceMobile launched BlueBirds 8, 9, and 10, which the company says are already operating in orbit. It is now targeting the launch of BlueBirds 11, 12, and 13 in the first half of August 2026.

This timeline will test whether AST can keep launching satellites at the pace needed to build a commercial network. The satellites due to be launched in August are expected to use large 2,400-square-foot antennas.

The company recently reached a peak download speed of 98.9 megabits per second from its satellite network directly to ordinary smartphones. The August satellites are expected to nearly double that peak speed.

In the 2026 first-quarterearnings call management said that BlueBird satellites 11 through 33 were already in an advanced state of assembly, with key antenna parts completed through BlueBird 28. The company is targeting six fully assembled satellites per month, showing that it is trying to move from building satellites one by one to a steadier launch program.

AST SpaceMobile says it has already contracted launch capacity to support its 2026 target of roughly 45 satellites in orbit. The company is not relying on only one rocket provider. Its launch plan includes Space Exploration Technologies' Falcon 9, which can carry three BlueBird satellites; Blue Origin's New Glenn, which can carry up to eight; and United Launch Alliance's Vulcan, which can carry up to five. The alliance is a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

Management said new satellites could be ready to support 4G or 5G service with mobile network partners about 45 days after launch. Over time, it aims to cut that setup period to about two weeks.

Financials may improve over time

AST SpaceMobile's revenue was only $14.7 million in the first quarter. However, management expects revenue to grow in the remaining three quarters of 2026. The company is guiding for 2026 revenue in the range of $150 million to $200 million.

The revenue story goes beyond satellite launches. AST SpaceMobile expects 2026 revenue from ground equipment and services for mobile-network partners, government contract work, consulting with mobile operators, and possible early service revenue as more satellites are launched and activated.

Management sees 2027 revenue potentially approaching $1 billion, helped by cellular broadband service in major markets and larger U.S. government contracts. To support that growth, the company is working on ground networks across markets covering about 2.9 billion people. This groundwork should help mobile-network partners activate service as more satellites come online.

Lastly, AST had about $3.5 billion in cash on its balance sheet at the end of the first quarter, against about $3.02 billion of total debt. Since nearly $2.9 billion of that is long-term debt, AST SpaceMobile has some flexibility to fund its commercial strategy.

I think it makes sense to buy the stock before the August launches.

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Manali Pradhan, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AST SpaceMobile and Boeing. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.