Buy Apple and Microsoft Stock Before Earnings?

On today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks, we look at the broader market as the technology-filled Nasdaq reached new records on Monday ahead of a huge week for corporate earnings. The episode then explores Microsoft MSFT and Apple AAPL to help decide if either tech giant’s stock is worth buying right now.

The Nasdaq touched new highs Monday, and Wall Street watches as GameStop GME stock goes on a wild run. More broadly, the S&P 500 has climbed 3.7% since the start of January trading and nearly 18% since the end of October.

The positivity comes as investors bet on more economic stimulus under the new Biden administration. Plus, some of the big banks and other early earnings results have come in strong. And the broader S&P 500 earnings outlook for the fourth quarter and 2021 have continued to improve.

This week features some of the biggest names in the market across an array of industries and could be a major market catalyst as executives provide outlooks for what’s to come. The list of companies set to report this week include Facebook FB, Tesla TSLA, Caterpillar CAT, McDonald's MCD, and countless others.



Microsoft and Apple will also play headlining roles this week. Microsoft stock is up just 7% over the past six months compared to the Computer and Technology sector’s 25% heading into the release of its quarterly results on Tuesday, January 26.

Despite its underperformance, Microsoft looks as strong as ever, and its outlook is impressive. This means it could be time for the tech giant to break out of its current holding pattern.

Meanwhile, Apple stock helped the Nasdaq hit new highs as it climbs to its own records ahead of its quarterly release on Wednesday. Analysts are high on early iPhone 12 sales and it continues to expand its reach outside of its flagship smartphones.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today



Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.9% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Caterpillar Inc. (CAT): Free Stock Analysis Report



McDonalds Corporation (MCD): Free Stock Analysis Report



GameStop Corp. (GME): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Facebook, Inc. (FB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.