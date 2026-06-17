Buy and Hold Forever? Here's How Costco Wholesale and Walmart Stack Up.

Key Points

Costco and Walmart rule the retail industry, each with its distinct business model.

Walmart branched out into e-commerce, advertising, and memberships but faces steep competition from Amazon.

Costco can still tap into its loyal members for long-term growth, but the stock is very expensive right now.

10 stocks we like better than Costco Wholesale ›

If you want to invest in the American consumer, look no further than Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) and Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT). These two behemoths combine for more than $1 trillion in annual revenue and sit at the very top of a ruthlessly competitive retail industry.

Want to choose one to buy and hold forever? Frankly, choosing between them is like picking your favorite child. Both of these powerhouse retail stocks have brought joy and wealth to countless shareholders over the years.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

But there are some very important differences between them. This decision came down to the slimmest of margins, but ultimately Costco Wholesale stands out just a bit more. Here's why buy-and-hold investors might opt for Costco over Walmart and one big catch that you don't want to miss.

Costco: The membership machine with a loyal following

Costco's stores are huge warehouses and require a membership to shop there. Costco sells most products in bulk sizes, and it has become famous for its loss-leader products, such as its $1.50 hot-dog meal combo. Costco's membership fees are practically all profit, which enables the company to sell goods at very thin profit margins.

Shopping at Costco is also an experience, which is an underrated aspect of the business. Costco spends no money on advertising. A quick social media search will show countless videos of people enjoying their latest Costco visit. Additionally, Costco tends to attract high earners who can pay more upfront for larger quantities to get more value per unit.

Walmart: The old-school retailer with some new tricks

On the other side is Walmart, which uses its huge size to source and sell goods at the lowest prices. Lower prices attract more customers, which gives Walmart greater scale, and that cycle has continued for decades, making it the world's largest retailer. Today, roughly 90% of Americans live within 10 miles of a store. Many consumers do most of their shopping there, as every dollar counts, especially amid soaring living expenses.

The old-school retailer has had to adapt to competitive pressure from Amazon and other e-commerce companies. Walmart now has its own thriving e-commerce business, with five consecutive quarters of at least 20% growth. Walmart is also taking a page from Amazon's playbook, growing a monthly subscription (Walmart+) and building an advertising business that's beginning to move the needle on its bottom line.

Despite their different business models, Costco and Walmart are both top-notch retail stocks. Both stocks pay dividends and have outperformed the broader market over time.

Why Costco has a slight edge, with a big catch to know before you buy

Costco's business is more straightforward and has yet to really pull its best growth lever -- membership fees. Costco raised its membership fees in 2024 for the first time in nearly a decade. Plus, Costco shoppers seem to really enjoy the shopping experience, which has value that's not always easy to quantify. In all, there's probably still room to raise those membership fees over time.

Meanwhile, Walmart faces an escalating war with Amazon. The e-commerce giant is pushing hard into grocery, which is a major traffic driver for Walmart. This battle could continue for years, and Costco just doesn't seem to face that direct competitive pressure. That gives Costco stock a slight edge if I had to choose between them.

But before you buy, there is a catch. The stock is just as popular as the company's $1.50 hot dog meal. Costco trades at an eye-watering 49 times trailing-12-month earnings. High valuations aren't necessarily bad if the growth justifies them. However, Wall Street analysts only see Costco growing earnings by an average of 9% to 10% annually over the long term.

Investors could see disappointing returns while waiting, potentially for years, for Costco's business to catch up to the stock price. That might be fine if you're holding the stock indefinitely, but it's a point worth considering.

Should you buy stock in Costco Wholesale right now?

Before you buy stock in Costco Wholesale, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Costco Wholesale wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $440,440!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,303,950!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 959% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 17, 2026.

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Costco Wholesale, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.