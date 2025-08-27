Buy and Hold: 3 Soaring Growth Stocks Built for the Long Haul

Key Points Lemonade’s AI-powered insurance app could disrupt traditional insurers.

Many growth stocks stumbled in 2022 and 2023 as rising interest rates drove investors toward more conservative investments. But in 2024 and 2025, many of those stocks bounced back again as interest rates declined and the macro environment warmed up. Many of the market's newer growth stocks also skyrocketed from their initial public offering (IPO) prices. That's what happened to Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV), and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN).

Lemonade and SoundHound AI rallied about 230% and 160%, respectively, over the past 12 months. CoreWeave's stock has surged roughly 135% since its IPO this March. Let's see why these three soaring growth stocks could head even higher.

Lemonade

Lemonade is an online insurer that uses artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbots and algorithms to simplify the byzantine process of buying insurance. That automated approach made it a popular choice for first-time insurance buyers, and its total number of customers more than doubled from 1.00 million at the end of 2020 to 2.69 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Lemonade initially only provided homeowners and renters insurance, but it expanded its portfolio with pet health, term life, and auto policies after its IPO in 2020. It also acquired Metromile to accelerate the expansion of its auto insurance business in 2022. From 2020 to 2024, its annual revenue surged from $94 million to $527 million.

From 2024 to 2027, analysts expect its revenue to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45% to $1.6 billion as its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) turn positive by the final year. Those are impressive growth rates for a stock that trades at less than four times next year's sales. It could have plenty of room to grow as it pulls more customers away from traditional agent-driven insurance companies.

CoreWeave

CoreWeave was once an Ethereum miner, but the cryptocurrency crash of 2018 drove the company to repurpose its graphics processing units (GPUs) to remotely process AI tasks instead. In 2022, it spent $100 million to install Nvidia's H100 GPUs in its data centers as the foundation of its cloud-based AI infrastructure platform.

From 2022 to 2024, it expanded its footprint from just three data centers to 33 in the U.S. and Europe. Its revenue surged from $16 million in 2022 to $1.92 billion in 2024. That explosive growth was helped by the rapid expansion of the AI market, which drove AI leaders including OpenAI, Meta Platforms, and IBM to use its cloud-based GPUs. CoreWeave claims that its dedicated cloud-based GPUs can process AI tasks roughly 35 times faster and 80% cheaper than traditional cloud infrastructure platforms.

From 2024 to 2027, analysts expect its revenue to grow at a CAGR of 108% as its adjusted EBITDA increases at a CAGR of 119%. Those are breakneck growth rates for a stock that trades at just six times next year's sales. If it maintains its early mover's advantage in its high-growth niche, its stock could soar a lot higher over the next few years.

SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI develops AI-powered audio and speech recognition tools. Its namesake app is used to identify songs with just a few seconds of recorded audio or a few hummed bars. But most of its revenue comes from Houndify, its developer platform which enables companies to create their own custom voice recognition apps. Its customers include automakers such as Stellantis and quick-serve restaurants including Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Houndify is a popular option for companies that want to add voice recognition features to their products and services but don't want to share that data with a tech giant such as Microsoft. From 2020 to 2024, its annual revenue surged from $13 million to $85 million.

A lot of that growth was organic, but it was also supported by its acquisitions AI restaurant services provider SYNQ3, online food ordering platform Allset, and conversational AI company Amelia. Those acquisitions are strengthening its presence in the restaurant market.

From 2024 to 2027, analysts expect its revenue to grow at a CAGR of 47% as its adjusted EBITDA turns green in the final year. Its stock isn't cheap at 23 times next year's sales, but it could remain a great long-term play on the expanding AI voice recognition market.

