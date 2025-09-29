Buy and Hold: 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Own Through 2035

Key Points The first stock here offers AI customers what they need most right now: capacity for workloads.

The second and third companies on this list play a role in developing a critical product for AI platforms.

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is going strong, meaning that even though AI stocks have soared in recent years, it's not too late to get in on this exciting theme. AI has the potential to streamline processes and boost efficiency at companies -- and usher in new game-changing innovations. All of this may significantly lift corporate earnings over time, and investors are eager to bet on the potential winners.

These days, the focus is on the infrastructure buildout. Companies and countries are rushing to impose their AI presence by constructing and expanding data centers -- in fact, Jensen Huang, chief of AI chip giant Nvidia, predicts AI infrastructure spending may surpass $4 trillion by the end of the decade. Let's check out three AI stocks that should benefit as this growth phase unfolds -- and make top investments to own through 2035.

1. CoreWeave

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) offers AI customers something they greatly need: capacity for their AI workloads. The company has invested in an armada of more than 250,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) across 32 data centers and rents them out -- even on an hourly basis. CoreWeave, unlike big cloud service providers, designed its platform specifically for AI, and that's resulted in speed and efficiency.

Customers clearly like this offering as CoreWeave's revenue has soared in recent quarters. In the latest period, it tripled, and demand remains strong. On top of this, there's reason to be confident CoreWeave, the first to make Nvidia's Blackwell architecture and chip generally available to customers, will be able to continue delivering the top GPUs to customers right away -- Nvidia is an investor in CoreWeave, holding about 7% of the company, and the two work closely together.

CoreWeave shares have soared more than 200% since their March IPO, but this may be just the beginning for the AI-focused cloud company. That's why this stock is a great one to own as the need for AI training and inferencing continues.

2. Broadcom

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a networking specialist, selling top performing switches and routers that connect computer nodes during an AI task. But Broadcom's AI offerings don't stop there. The company also sells XPUs, or custom AI accelerators that are proving popular with big cloud service providers.

So, is Broadcom competing with Nvidia for chip orders? Not necessarily. While Nvidia's GPUs are all purpose, Broadcom has built itself a niche, offering chips that are excellent at doing specific jobs. This means customers may use both Nvidia and Broadcom chips, and in a different manner, to fuel their AI platforms.

All of this has helped Broadcom's AI revenue advance quarter after quarter. In the recent period, the company said AI revenue climbed 63% to $5.2 billion -- and it's expecting AI revenue of $6.2 billion in the coming quarter. The momentum should continue amid the AI infrastructure buildout, as the need for chips and networking explodes higher, making Broadcom a smart long-term AI investment.

3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Everyone talks about chips from Nvidia, Broadcom, and others, but one particular company is essential for these products to make it to the market. And that's Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), the manufacturer of these AI leaders' chips.

Though Nvidia, for example, designs its chips, TSMC is the one to produce them at its factories in Taiwan and in the U.S. This allows the chip manufacturer to benefit from Nvidia's successes and demand for its latest innovations. But what's fantastic is TSMC also benefits from demand for chips from other companies too -- so it can score multiple wins year after year as the AI boom continues.

Gains in AI infrastructure spending should supercharge growth at the manufacturer as a key element in this buildout is the chip to power any AI platforms. So, TSMC, which has seen revenue explode higher in recent years, is likely to see more such gains.

TSM Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

That's why, right now, trading at 28x forward earnings estimates, TSMC looks like a fantastic stock to buy and hold until 2035 as AI infrastructure spending fuels growth.

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

