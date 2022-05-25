Markets
Buy and Hold: 4 Stocks That Are Down but Not Out

Jose Najarro The Motley Fool
Today's video focuses on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM). All four companies provide solutions for emerging markets, and in the video, I describe some of the growth opportunities, including the metaverse, e-commerce, data centers, and autonomous systems.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of May 20, 2022. The video was published on May 22, 2022.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro has positions in Meta Platforms, Inc., Qualcomm, Shopify, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Inc., Qualcomm, Shopify, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

