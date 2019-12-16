Buy Amgen, UnitedHealth, and Dentsply Sirona Stock, Goldman Sachs Says

Goldman Sachs added Amgen, UnitedHealth Group, and Dentsply Sirona to its Americas Conviction List. The firm’s analysts see opportunities for returns in health care next year, despite the coming presidential election.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs are bullish on health care in 2020, and in a note Monday they highlighted three stocks that they believe could offer significant returns.

Those three companies, all additions to Goldman’s Americas Conviction List, are Amgen (ticker: AMGN), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), and Dentsply Sirona (XRAY).

“Counter-intuitive as it may be into an election year, we exit 2019 with a constructive bias toward much of [health care] in 2020,” wrote Goldman Sachs analyst Asad Haider. Haider said valuations in the sector are low, biotech innovation is strong, and the likelihood of Medicare for All is declining. Investors are also realizing that major legislation on drug pricing is unlikely in advance of the 2020 election, Haider adds.

“Drug pricing will remain a focal theme through next year’s campaign trail, though we believe changes will likely continue a pattern of being evolutionary rather than revolutionary,” Haider wrote.

As for the new additions to the Conviction List, Haider says the biotech company Amgen will benefit from earnings growth and data on new drugs.Meanwhile Goldman has “higher confidence” in earnings at UnitedHealth Group, the major health insurance company. And Dentsply Sirona, the dental equipment maker, will benefit from a growing market share, Haider wrote.

The back story. The S&P 500 Health Care sector has underperformed the broader S&P 500 in 2019, up 16.2% to the index’s 26.4%. But the sector has enjoyed a late-year surge, up 11.5% this quarter while the S&P 500 has risen 6.5% over the same period.

What’s new. In his note on Monday, Haider lays out the case for Amgen, UnitedHealth, and Dentsply Sirona.

Of Amgen, Haider writes that the company’s purchase of the psoriasis drug Otezla from Celgene over the summer would help the company boost revenue and earnings. He wrote that the company's projected earnings growth is above the average for the sector, though the its valuation is in-line. Goldman analyst Terence Flynn rates Amgen Buy, with a price target of $270. The stock closed at $236.74 on Friday.

Haider wrote that Goldman was adding UnitedHealth to its Conviction List because of, in part, expectations around the company’s near-term earnings and projected long-term earnings growth. The stock is trading at a slight discount to its historical average, “perhaps due in part to the uncertainty of the 2020 election.” Goldman rates UnitedHealth Buy, with a $330 price target. The stock closed Friday at $285.48.

As for Dentsply Sirona, the company’s new intraoral scanner, called Primescan, has driven strong demand, according to Haider. “We forecast another year of strong sales for Primescan, especially as XRAY continues to expand its availability in new geographies and considers running additional upgrade programs,” he wrote. Goldman rates the stock Buy, with a $66 price target. The stock closed at $56.38 on Friday.

Looking forward. Dentsply Sirona was up 1.9% in recent trading, UnitedHealth was up 1.4%, and Amgen was up about 2%.

