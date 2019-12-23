Buy AMD Stock for Improving Data-Center and Gaming Demand, RBC Says

RBC analyst Mitch Steves reiterated his Outperform rating and raised his price target on the chip maker’ AMD’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices shares are getting a boost from RBC Capital analyst Mitch Steves, who reiterated his Outperform rating and raised his price target on the chip maker’s stock, citing improved business from both data-center and gaming customers.

In a research note on Monday, the analyst raised his target for AMD’s stock (ticker: AMD) price to $53 from $50. AMD is up 3.1%, to $45.53.

He said that in 2020, he now expects the company to earn $1.30 a share, up from a previous forecast for $1.24. For 2021, Steves now anticipates earnings of $1.74 a share, up from a previous forecast of $1.68.

Those forecasts are substantially higher than the Wall Street consensus estimates of $1.10 a share for next year, and $1.51 for 2021. Steves says that under his bull-case scenario, per-share profits could be as high as $3 by 2021.

Steves said his higher estimates reflect “solid channel checks” for both gaming chips and products used in data centers. He thinks other Wall Street analysts will start to increase their forecasts beginning in the first quarter.

“As data center demand ramps up and gaming sales come in better than feared, as we expect, this should lead to higher gross margins relative to current Street expectations,” he wrote. “Net net: we attempt to be ‘ahead of the curve’ and believe estimate raises for semiconductors broadly (and AMD) will begin in Q1.”

