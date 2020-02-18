Buy Amarin Because It Is Cheap, Analyst Says

Citi Research analyst Joel Beatty upgraded Amarin to Buy from Neutral and set a price target of $24.

Shares of the drug company Amarin are down more than 26% since their peak in mid-November, when a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted to recommend approval of Amarin’s fish-derived drug Vascepa to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.

In a note out Tuesday, Citi Research analyst Joel Beatty said it is time to buy Amarin shares (ticker: AMRN). He upgraded Amarin to Buy from Neutral and set a price target of $24, down from $27. The stock closed on Friday, before the President’s Day holiday, at $17.62.

“With AMRN trading [about] 27% lower since November, we see now as an attractive time to buy,” Beatty wrote.

Beatty argued that sales of Vascepa, which received FDA approval in December, will “accelerate strongly,” and that the company will win a forthcoming patent case over the drug.

The back story. Shares of Amarin are down 17.8% this year, and down 0.2% over the past 12 months. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF (IBB) is up 1.6% and 9.3%, respectively.

What’s new. In his Tuesday note, Beatty argued that sales of Vascepa will pick up, and that the company will likely get approval from the FDA to begin direct-to-consumer marketing later this year.

“Vascepa is unusually cost-effective compared to most branded drugs, and thus we believe payer hurdles will be low,” Beatty wrote.

Beatty argued that the drug is “safe enough for primary care physicians to be comfortable prescribing,” rather than requiring a specialist referral. And he said that it could possibly be part of new treatment guidelines issued in the future.

Beatty also said investors are worrying too much about the risk posed by patent litigation. “In a worst case scenario of Vascepa losing exclusivity immediately, we believe pricing would be almost 100% maintained,” Beatty argued.

Looking ahead. Beatty wrote that he expects sales of Vascepa to hit $2.6 billion by 2024.

In premarket trading on Tuesday, the stock was up 1.2%. Dow Jones Industrial futures were down 0.5%.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

