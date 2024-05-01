Buy Alert: Nvidia Stock Is Still THE Semiconductor Player to Own

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

After a scary drop earlier in April, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock has roared back to life, proving its resilience and that it is the best semiconductor company to own long term. From April 11 to 19, NVDA stock fell by 16%, with a 10% drop in a single day. The company’s shares seemed poised for a significant decline.

Fortunately, the stock quickly bottomed and has come storming back, rising 15% in a week and recovering almost all of its losses. The quick rebound in Nvidia stock comes as analysts continue to issue bullish outlooks for the company, favoring it as a best-in-class semiconductor play.

Upside Ahead for NVDA Stock

Much has been made of the meteoric rise of Nvidia’s stock since the current bull market began in October 2022. Despite some short-lived volatility, NVDA stock has more than tripled in the past 12 months (up 216%).

Nvidia is the second-best performer in the benchmark S&P 500 index year-to-date, having gained 82% since January. Only Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) has performed better. Yet, for all its success, analysts see more upside ahead for Nvidia.

Currently, the median price target on NVDA stock among 41 Wall Street analysts who cover the company is $1,004 per share. That’s 15% higher than where the stock currently trades.

The consensus rating on Nvidia stock is a “strong buy.” Among the 41 analysts, 39 of them have a “buy” rating on the stock, while two have a “hold” rating. There are no “sell” ratings on NVDA stock at present. Analysts at KeyBanc recently raised their price target on Nvidia stock to $1,200 and reiterated their “buy” rating.

Reasons to Be Bullish

Analysts are bullish on Nvidia stock for several reasons. The company knocked the cover off the ball with its most recent earnings print for the final quarter of last year.

Nvidia’s sales rose 265% from a year earlier, and profits grew 769% year over year, fueled by white-hot demand for the company’s chips that are used in artificial intelligence applications, chatbots and models. The guidance issued by Nvidia was also strong. The company is scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 22.

Enthusiasm for Nvidia stock only strengthened after the company unveiled in March its next generation AI microchips called the “Blackwell” series. The first Blackwell chip is called the “GB200” and will ship later this year.

The company also introduced revenue-generating software called “Nvidia Inference Microservice” for use with its Nvidia enterprise software subscription. Management has said that Nvidia is moving to become less of a microchip provider and more of a platform provider.

More recently, Nvidia announced plans to build a $200 million AI center in Indonesia as it expands across the critically important region of Asia. Nvidia’s three biggest markets in terms of revenue generation remain America, Taiwan and China.

While numbers can vary somewhat, the latest estimates place Nvidia’s share of the global market for chips that power AI applications at between 75% and 80%, showing the company’s continued dominance of the sector.

Buy Nvidia Stock

Nvidia stock has been extremely successful, having risen more than 1,800% in the last five years. That success looks certain to continue as the company dominates the market for microchips and semiconductors that power AI.

Analysts remain extremely bullish on Nvidia due to strong demand for its chips, exceptional earnings growth, and new products that will keep the company ahead of its competitors. Investors should be equally bullish. Nvidia stock is a buy.

On the date of publication, Joel Baglole held a long position in NVDA. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Joel Baglole has been a business journalist for 20 years. He spent five years as a staff reporter at The Wall Street Journal, and has also written for The Washington Post and Toronto Star newspapers, as well as financial websites such as The Motley Fool and Investopedia.

