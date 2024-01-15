Buy Alert: 3 Stocks to Secure Before the Market Rally Begins

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

As the market gears up for a potential rally in 2024, investors are eyeing key players in the tech sector for their growth potential and strategic moves. Additionally, when looking for pre-rally stock picks, investors often seek companies boasting financial stability that are also well positioned for strategic growth. The article delves into three tech giants’ key strategies and financial strengths, providing insights for investors aiming to secure their pre-rally stock picks before the anticipated market rally begins.

Alibaba (BABA)

Alibaba’s (NYSE:BABA) strong financials are a cornerstone of its growth potential. With $63 billion in net cash at the end of Q2 2024, and a consistent generation of $27 billion in free cash flow, the company holds robust liquidity and financial flexibility. Fundamentally, the significant cash reserves and strong cash inflow strengthened Alibaba’s ability to allocate capital toward tech advancements, strategic acquisitions and market expansion initiatives without over-relying on external funding.

Furthermore, the company witnessed significant growth across multiple business units in terms of performance metrics. Notably, Taobao and Tmall Group maintained consistent revenue growth while experiencing accelerated daily active user growth. This indicates a strong market presence and user engagement.

Moreover, the cloud intelligence group continued to meet the rising demand for computing power and large model services. The growth is affirming its pivotal role in Alibaba’s technological ecosystem. Similarly, Cainiao achieved rapid revenue growth, increasing its importance in Alibaba’s enlarged service portfolio. The local services group exhibited commendable 16% year-over-year revenue growth, contributing to the diversified top-line of the conglomerate.

JD (JD)

JD’s (NASDAQ:JD) focus on investing in long-term capabilities revolves around two primary strategies. The first is building a differentiated platform ecosystem, and the other is improving everyday low price mindshare (EDLP). The company aims to strengthen the efficiency of its business model while leveraging the flexibility of the marketplace to cater to evolving consumer demands and price sensitivities.

Additionally, the EDLP strategy is about more than pursuing absolute low prices at the expense of quality or user experience. Instead, it targets enhancing price competitiveness across various product categories, mainly Essentially, JD aims to strike a balance between low prices and products.

Further, JD’s financial results in Q3 2023 suggest both stability and growth in key areas. The company maintained stable net revenues despite macroeconomic factors and seasonality challenges, reflecting its resilience and strategic refocus. Specifically, service revenues grew by 13%, contributing 21% to the total revenue.

Finally, JD’s bottom line witnessed a 6% increase in non-GAAP net income, attaining an all-time high non-GAAP net margin of 4.3%. Moreover, the company demonstrated impressive cash flow growth, reflecting improved profitability and optimized cash conversion cycles.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is strategically moving to monetize its AI services. Being the first company in China to implement user charges for such advanced AI capabilities distinguishes Baidu from its competitors. The company is tapping into the trend of AI assistance and driving revenue growth.

Additionally, the company is leveraging its AI capabilities across various products and services. It includes Baidu Comate, Infoflow and generated business intelligence. These products boost productivity and efficiency gains, presenting upsell opportunities for Baidu’s cloud customers. The expansion into diverse industries and the enterprise focus reflect a broad market penetration strategy and potential for increased top line.

Financially, Baidu attained steady revenue growth, with Baidu Core’s online marketing revenue increasing by 5% year-over-year in the third quarter. The company’s operational efficiency is evident in its ability to maintain stable margins and generate substantial profit and cash flow.

Overall, the shift toward AI-driven marketing platforms and the ongoing enhancements in targeting capabilities are expected to contribute to higher conversions. As a result, it boosts return on investment for advertisers, potentially driving revenue growth for Baidu.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held long positions in BABA and JD. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

