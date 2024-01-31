Buy Alert: 3 Stocks Sitting in the Sweet Spot

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

An investment sweet spot is often informally defined as the ideal entry point for buying based on recent macroeconomic developments.

Technically, it’s a price entry point that guarantees maximum profits or a high probability of a successful reversal trade. Of course, all these chart formations and “sweet spots” are always fundamentally constituted by industry headwinds or company catalysts.

For example, a retail company introducing an innovative business strategy after a large valuation dip represents an attractive entry point. Likewise, pharmaceutical companies carving out their niche through a new potential acquisition could signal a handsome investment.

Yet, with so many stocks presenting new opportunities, pinpointing the stocks worth adding to a well-diversified portfolio is difficult. Therefore, let’s spotlight three exemplary candidates for stocks in a “sweet spot” that are too alluring to ignore.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)

Brazilian-based StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) is a fintech company leveraging its Stone Business Model. This plan disrupts and revolutionizes the way merchants operate and scale. They have a unique take on addressing traditional banking limitations. Further, STNE provides enhanced electronic commerce experiences that propelled it to grow by over 60% in 2023!

STNE’s platform seeks to work toward a client-centric, hyper-local distribution strategy. Its value proposition is its ability to boost efficiencies of digital banking services, credit solutions, and software services. In fact, this company has become a key player in Latin American markets. Recently, StoneCo announced that it received the Sociedade de Crédito, Financiamento e Investimento (SCFI license) from the Brazilian Central Bank. This will add an extra layer of new product diversification, such as time deposits, as an additional funding source.

True, a STNE investment presents risks such as exposure to market fluctuations and potential future financial regulatory challenges. Yet, StoneCo’s next strategic initiatives into the interest rate changes and the new year present an enticing offer. With 2024’s guidance offering another round of EPS growth, strong margins, and expanded market share, StoneCo is worthy of consideration.

Thermo Fisher Scientific(TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) is a life science solution provider aiming to make the world healthier, cleaner, and safer. Yahoo Finance analysts are estimating that this stock will trade within a relatively fair one-year price range. They anticipate a range of $435.00 to $640.00, averaging $556.44.

Thermo Fisher’s recent acquisition of The Binding Site is a key catalyst. TMO broadens its product lineup to encompass early specialty diagnosis and treatment for various diseases. This acquisition allows it to continue R&D of a diversified lineup of medications and life science innovations.

Financially, we see that TMO’s P/E ratio of 35.84x is relatively overvalued compared to its sector average of 19.28x. Also, its recent growth can largely be attributed to its outstanding five-year revenue compound annual growth rate of 18%. Additionally, despite a slight decrease in demand for biotechnologies after the COVID-19 pandemic, TMO continues to keep up investor sentiment. It offers frequent share buybacks and boasts a strong history of dividends. Finally, analysts on Barrons and Wall Street are picking up coverage of this life science gem. Hence, there is no better time to scoop up a few shares of TMO.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is a biotechnology company that is known mainly for its industry-leading treatments for cystic fibrosis. The stock is up over 35% in the past year, with an average 1-year Yahoo Finance analyst price target of $430 to upwards of $540.

Recently, Vertex Pharmaceuticals received FDA approval for Casgevy. This is a gene-editing therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (SCD). It will open doors toward diversification and to new addressable markets beyond simply cystic fibrosis treatments. With this added revenue channel, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is positioning itself as a key biotechnology player for the long run. Not only will this approval pave the way for an increased loyal customer base and recurring revenue, but also it shows VRTX as a constantly evolving company.

In regard to its valuation, the company’s EV/EBITDA ratio of 21.44x is over 20% below its five-year average of 26.84x. Assuming reversion to the mean, the stock is sitting at a perfect point for buyers to ride the upside going forward.

