Buy Alert: 3 Metaverse Stocks Nearing Attractive Entry Points

The metaverse is sprawling digital frontier with plenty of opportunities for investors. However, alongside those opportunities comes plenty of risk. With that in mind, it is wise to follow our metaverse stocks buy alerts and purchase these metaverse stocks at the right entry points.

So what is this big opportunity? Within the metaverse, users can engage with one another, surpassing the realism of existing online interactions. Statista suggests the market size for the concept can vary from $3.75 trillion to $12.46 trillion. Ultimately, all will depend on how much the digital economy transitions to the metaverse.

Nevertheless, one thing is for certain. The metaverse is going to have significant implications for several sectors. As a result, industries and businesses need to prepare for this transformative shift. So do investors.

Through diligent research and keen market observations, we’ve identified top metaverse stock picks with promising potential. Investors should closely monitor them and consider them for portfolio additions.

Meta Platforms (META)

There’s no question that the metaverse is a burgeoning frontier of investment opportunities. One titan in particular, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), continues to soar. With a staggering year-to-date return of 150%, the company’s performance is more than impressive.

Building on this, Meta’s Q2 earnings report reveals an impressive financial landscape. The tech giant saw an 11% revenue surge, reaching $32 billion. Its net income jumped by around 16% to a sizable $7.79 billion. The company’s Reels feature is on track for annual revenue of $10 billion, showing how the tech giant is harnessing the recovery in digital ads.

It is important to acknowledge that Meta’s Reality Labs division incurred a $3.7 billion loss in Q2. The metaverse, a key focus of Reality Labs, remains a tough area for the company.

Having said this, Meta remains invested in the metaverse. Even with a growing emphasis on AI, CEO Mark Zuckerberg emphasized during anearnings callthat the company maintains a long-term perspective when evaluating the return on its investments in the Reality Labs portfolio.

As we venture deeper into the metaverse, Meta Platforms will chart more success. Its robust performance, combined with the company’s strong guidance, firmly plants it among the top metaverse stock picks.

Roblox (RBLX)

Buoyed by a promising 33% year-to-date return, Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) paints a colorful canvas in the metaverse universe. With its Q1 results showing a 22% year-over-year revenue rise to $655.3 million, the company asserts its position as one of the top metaverse stock picks.

Despite a net loss of $268.3 million, Roblox has instilled confidence among analysts. Its shares sprung up 7% as Q1 bookings exceeded expectations, and Canaccord’s June 2023 “buy” rating further bolsters this positive outlook.

A recent initiative to expand its immersive advertising business reveals Roblox’s commitment to exploring high-potential metaverse investments. Undeniably, Roblox, an affordable metaverse stock, is signaling a buy alert for investors. The recent figures might look daunting, but Roblox will prove that it can get back on top and drive its shares higher.

Autodesk (ADSK)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), an omnipresent name in software services, presents a significant investment opportunity in the rapidly evolving metaverse arena.

With a year-to-date return of 10%, the San Francisco-based company showcases promising financial metrics. Its fiscal Q1 2024 results reveal 8% growth in revenue, landing at $1.27 billion. It also reported a 10% hike in net income to $161 million. Despite a slight drop in earnings per share, its overall performance affirms its position among top metaverse stock picks.

Autodesk deserves a prominent spot on this list of metaverse stocks with buy alerts. With its strong presence across various sectors, Autodesk appears to be carving its path toward influencing the metaverse for good.

On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience in analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio.

