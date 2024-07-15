Buy Alert: 3 Quality Stocks to Snag Near 52-Week Lows

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

As a rule of thumb, it’s best to avoid equities that have suffered severe losses. Yes, there is a common adage that you should be greedy when others are fearful – you know the rest. However, recklessly bidding up shares because they’re swimming in red ink is typically a poor strategy. Still, for certain stocks near 52-week lows, the discount could be tempting.

What we’re focused on is not just about the percentage losses. That’s only one part of the story. The other, more important component is the underlying fundamentals. If there is a legitimate reason why the company should rebound, that makes a much better case for going contrarian. Otherwise, those cheap securities could become even cheaper. You don’t want that.

It goes without saying that I’m only considering beaten-down companies that have at least a consensus moderate buy rating. If we’re going to speculate, we might as well do so smartly. And with that, below are tempting stocks near 52-week lows.

Dynatrace (DT)

Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) falls under the application software industry. Per its public profile, the company provides a security platform for multi-cloud environments. Primarily, it operates its namesake platform, which offers application and microservice monitoring. As well, it provides runtime application security, digital experience monitoring and various analytics-related services.

With so much data moving into cloud networks, Dynatrace ranks among the most relevant market opportunities. However, it also happens to be one of the stocks near 52-week lows. In the trailing one-year period, DT suffered a decline of 19%. Still, the technicals seem misaligned with the financials. For example, in the past four quarters, Dynatrace posted an average earnings per share of 30 cents, beating the consensus view of 26 cents.

That said, the one positive here is that DT stock appears genuinely discounted. Shares trade hands at 9.18X trailing-year sales. But between the first quarter of 2023 to Q1 2024, the average metric stood at 11.59X. By year’s end, experts are looking for sales to rise 15.7% to $1.65 billion. Thus, it may be one of the stocks near 52-week lows to gamble on.

SoundThinking (SSTI)

When it comes to controversial ideas that potentially offer much-needed relevance, it’s hard to beat SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI). Previously, the company featured a more descriptive name in ShotSpotter. It provides a data-driven tool that can allegedly detect gunshots and pinpoint where the catalyst originated. Obviously, with gun violence seemingly out of control, society needs mechanisms to address this particular crime.

So, why is SoundThinking controversial? Whenever you’re dealing with firearms-related violence in urban areas, sociological considerations and sensitivities exist. More significantly, questions have surfaced about the effectiveness of the gunshot-detection system. However, with former President Donald Trump and the Republicans having an easy road to the White House, the subsequent law-and-order policy could benefit SSTI stock.

Thanks to its status as one of the stocks near 52-week lows, SoundThinking appears undervalued. Right now, shares trade hands at 1.59X sales. However, in the past year, this metric stood at 3.54X. What’s more, analysts are looking for fiscal 2024 revenue to hit just over $105 million, up 13.3% from last year. And in the following year, the top line could expand again to $113.21 million.

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

Operating under the oil and gas refining and marketing industry, Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) presents a high-risk, high-reward idea among stocks near 52-week lows. According to its corporate profile, Clean Energy provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the U.S. and Canada. Specifically, it specializes in renewable, compressed and liquified natural gas for median and heavy-duty vehicles.

While battery plug-in vehicles have taken the “retail” automotive market by storm, the commercial vehicle sector is a different animal. Frankly, many fleets may lack the time needed to charge commercial electric-powered vehicles. However, hydrocarbons have the advantage of high energy density. Therefore, Clean Energy’s alternative fuels could be a viable solution.

The problem, though, is that the company isn’t exactly financially robust. On a quarterly basis, it’s not consistently profitable. However, some of the flaws make it potentially undervalued. Right now, shares trade at 1.37X sales. In the past year, this metric stood at nearly 2X.

True, analysts aren’t expecting much growth in fiscal 2024. However, in the following year, revenue could rise to $470.13 million, up 9.5%. Also, the high-side estimate could hit $526.6 million.

