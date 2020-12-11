Buy A Home With 0% Down: Get A Community Seconds Or Affordable Seconds Mortgage

A unique second mortgage program makes it possible for low- to moderate-income borrowers to buy a home with no money down. Fannie Mae calls these loans “Community Seconds,” while Freddie Mac calls them “Affordable Seconds.”

Fannie and Freddie buy a lot of the mortgages lenders originate, so they, along with the federal government, set a lot of the guidelines that lenders follow. Fannie and Freddie also have a “duty to serve”—mandated by federal law—to make affordable housing more accessible throughout the United States. These two programs help facilitate that mission.

Here’s what you need to know to help you get a second home loan under one of these programs and avoid having to make a down payment.

How Community Seconds and Affordable Seconds Loans Work

Although there are no established income limits, Freddie Mac tells lenders its program is designed to increase originations made to low- and moderate-income borrowers. The programs set limits on the interest rates lenders can charge, helping to keep the mortgages affordable. Borrowers, meanwhile, must use the funds to purchase a home they intend to live in full time.

Available Lenders

A down payment loan must come from one of these entities:

Federal agency

Local, state or county government

Local housing finance agency or department of housing and community development

Nonprofit organization (including religious organizations)

Regional Federal Home Loan Bank under an affordable housing program

Native American tribe or its sovereign instrumentality

Your employer

Examples include employer-assisted housing programs, Habitat for Humanity and state housing finance agency programs such as CalHFA’s MyHome Assistance Program and the Maryland Mortgage Program.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority offers several programs and says that 10% of the state’s first-time buyers use one of them. It even has programs to help Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients and individuals with high student loan debt.

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines has a Native American Homeownership Initiative that provides up to $15,000 in down payment and closing cost assistance.

Housing Type

A Community or Affordable Seconds loan can only be put toward the purchase of a primary residence—in other words, not a vacation home or investment home.

Loan Type

You can get a fixed-rate mortgage or an adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) through these programs. If you choose an adjustable-rate loan, the rate must be fixed for at least the first five years. In today’s market, mortgage rates are so low that getting an adjustable-rate mortgage may not make sense.

Combined Loan-to-Value

Combined Loan-to-Value (CLTV), also called total loan to value (TLTV), is calculated as the total of the first and second mortgage divided by the home’s worth. Although lenders typically don’t consider CLTV for first mortgages (they look at the more standard loan-to-value ratio), CLTV on a second home loan taken out through these programs can be as high as 105%. This means that to buy a home valued at $200,000, you could borrow as much as $210,000 when accounting for both mortgages. The extra money can help cover your closing costs.

For example, if you use a Fannie Mae HomeReady loan or Freddie Mac Home Possible or Home One loan for your first mortgage, you could borrow as much as 97% of the home’s value, or $194,000. The other 8%, or $16,000, would come from the second loan.

Income Requirements

Borrowing more money to get into a home means your income will need to be a bit higher than it would if you had a down payment because your monthly mortgage payment will be higher. At the same time, the specific lenders who might offer you a second mortgage to fund your down payment usually limit eligibility to borrowers who don’t exceed a certain percentage of the area median income.

Interest Rate

Since these programs are meant to make housing more affordable, you aren’t going to get gouged on the interest rate for the second mortgage. It’s typical for the rate on a second mortgage to be higher than the rate on a first mortgage, but Freddie Mac says the rate can’t be more than 2% higher than the rate for the first mortgage.

In a best-case scenario for borrowers, sometimes these loans are forgivable, acting more like grants than like loans. In other cases, you may not have to make any payments for the first several years.

Second Mortgages vs. Grants and Gifts

It makes sense to exhaust your options for down payment gifts and grants before you pursue a second mortgage to cover your down payment. Gifts and grants do not have to be repaid and do not create a second lien on your home. Second mortgages may or may not have to be repaid, but they definitely create a second lien on your home. A lien means that someone else has a claim to your property until you pay off the second mortgage or otherwise satisfy the lien.

How to Find an Affordable Homeownership Program Near You

Your state housing finance agency is a good place to start. They can educate you about the programs available and provide a list of participating lenders.

Besides doing a web search, you can try visiting the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s housing assistance by state page, clicking on your state, then looking for a link to homeownership assistance or homebuying programs. You can also try Fannie Mae’s list of preferred housing finance agencies.

If you’re accepted into a program, you may need to complete a housing counseling or homebuyer education program. Even if you aren’t accepted, a free, nonprofit housing counselor may be able to help you learn what you need to do if you want to become a homeowner. Sometimes, these programs have limited funds, so gathering any information you can about application deadlines and dates when new funds are released can be helpful.

In any case, don’t assume that home ownership is out of reach just because you don’t have a down payment and don’t think you’ll be able to save up for one anytime soon. It may take some time to find the right person to match you with the right program. You may need to improve your credit or pay down some debt. It may turn out that there really is nothing available for you. But if you’d rather be a homeowner than a renter, it’s worth checking out the possibilities.

