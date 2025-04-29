Buy 5 Stocks That Have Survived April's Tariff-Led Market Mayhem

Wall Street has seen severe volatility in April owing to the imposition of President Donald Trump’s tariffs and trade-related policies. With just two days of trading left, most of the major stock indexes are trading in negative territory month to date. A large section of economists and financial researchers have warned of a near-term recession too.

Trade-related negotiations are ongoing between the Trump administration and several other important nations. Stock prices of a long list of corporate behemoths have tumbled in April. Although we are not out of the woods so far, a sliver line is visible.

A handful of corporate bigwigs (market capital > $50 billion) have survived April’s Wall Street turmoil. Stock prices of these companies have provided positive returns (> 5%) month to date. We recommend five such stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank.

These are: Netflix Inc. NFLX, Newmont Corp. NEM, Philip Morris International Inc. PM, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. AEM and Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT. These stocks have strong revenue and earnings potential for 2025 and have seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the last seven days. Each of our picks carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Netflix Inc.

Netflix handsomely beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for bottom line while the top line was mostly in line with the consensus mark in first-quarter 2025. Despite trade and tariff-related doldrums, NFLX seems to have maintained healthy engagement levels. NFLX reaffirmed its 2025 guidance irrespective of the possibility of a near-term recession.

The primary reason for positive revenue and earnings estimates revisions by brokerage firms is the strong visibility of NFLX’s business. On April 1, Netflix launched its Ad Suite in the United States. The company will ramp up this Ad Suite in international markets in the ensuing second quarter. The ad-supported offerings will enable management to witness impressive subscribers and ARPU (average revenue per user) growth.

Netflix’s policies of offering ad-supported lower-prices tier, abolishing password sharing and effective price increase, should help it to become a defensive play ahead of a possible economic downturn.

Furthermore, Netflix uses artificial intelligence (AI), data science and machine language (ML) extensively to provide consumers with more appropriate and intuitive suggestions. Netflix's AI platform takes into account an individual’s viewing habits and hobbies and accordingly provides recommendations.

NFLX’s AI model compiles subscriber information and recommends content based on their preferences, which can be customized by end users. AI applications enable NFLX to offer high-quality streaming service at reduced bandwidths.

Netflix has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 14% and 27.7%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.8% over the last seven days.

Newmont Corp.

Newmont is making notable progress with its growth projects. NEM is likely to gain from several projects, including the Tanami expansion. The acquisition of Newcrest also created an industry-leading portfolio and provided opportunities for significant synergies. NEM also remains focused on improving operational efficiency and returning value to shareholders.

Newmont has received full funds approval for its Ahafo North project and the project has reached the execution stage. Commercial production for the project is expected to commence in second-half 2025. NEM remains committed to Ghana, investing $950 million to $1,050 million in development capital for Ahafo North.

Newmont has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 0.9% and 16.4%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2% over the last seven days.

Philip Morris International Inc.

Philip Morris has benefited from strong pricing power and an expanding smoke-free product portfolio. PM has been making significant progress with its smoke-free transition, with products like IQOS and ZYN contributing to strong performance. In fact, PM aims to become substantially smoke-free by 2030.

Philip Morris is set for another year of robust growth in 2025, driven by increasing demand across all product categories. PM anticipates positive volume growth for the fifth consecutive year, with an expected increase of 2%. Smoke-free products remain a key growth driver, projected to expand by 12-14%, reinforcing PM’s strategic shift toward reduced-risk alternatives.

Philip Morris has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 7.3% and 13.2%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2.9% over the last seven days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.

Agnico Eagle Mines is focused on executing projects that are expected to provide additional production growth. The Kittila expansion promises cost savings, while acquisitions like Hope Bay and the merger with Kirkland Lake Gold strengthen its market position.

Merger with Kirkland Lake Gold established the new AEM as the industry's highest-quality senior gold producer. Higher gold prices are also expected to drive AEM’s margins. AEM’s strategic diversification mitigates risks, supported by prudent debt management and maintaining financial flexibility.

Agnico Eagle Mines has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 18.9% and 33.3%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 5.8% over the last seven days.

Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology provides audio streaming services worldwide. SPOT operates through two segments — Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

The Ad-Supported segment provides on-demand online access to its catalog of music and unlimited online access to the catalog of podcasts to its subscribers on their computers, tablets, and compatible mobile devices. SPOT also offers sales, distribution and marketing, contract research and development, and customer support services.

In the last reported quarter, total Monthly Active Users (MAUs) were 675 million versus the consensus estimate of 665.25 million. Ad-Supported MAUs were 425 million against the consensus estimate of 420.15 million. Premium Subscribers came in at 263 million compared to the consensus estimate of 259.99 million.

Spotify Technology has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 14.8% and 75.8%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.6% over the last seven days.

