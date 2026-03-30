Buy 5 Small & Mid-Cap Outdoor Industry Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio

The outdoor industry spans recreation, wellness, and lifestyle experiences centered around nature and activity away from home. This theme includes brands involved in outdoor gear, apparel, recreational vehicles, and equipment and services that support activities such as hiking, camping, boating, and off-roading.

Driven by shifting consumer values toward health, sustainability, and experience-driven living, the industry benefits from steady demand across various age groups and regions. Many companies in this space leverage brand loyalty, product innovation, and direct-to-consumer strategies to drive recurring sales and maintain premium positioning.

Here, we recommend five outdoor industry stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank to strengthen your portfolio. These are: Columbia Sportswear Co. COLM, MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. MCFT, Johnson Outdoors Inc. JOUT, American Outdoor Brands Inc. AOUT and LCI Industries LCII. Each of our picks currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks (Strong Buy) here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks in the past month.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Sportswear Co.

Columbia Sportswear shows momentum driven by its ACCELERATE strategy, which targets younger consumers through refreshed branding and strong digital marketing. COLM’s product innovation and brand elevation, alongside contributions from the prAna brand in the fourth quarter of 2025, support healthier demand and long-term growth potential.

COLM’s Profit Improvement Program is focused on improving operational efficiency and cost discipline while sustaining investment in brand building. COLM’s financial health remains solid with no debt, strong cash levels, share repurchases and dividends.

Columbia Sportswear has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 2% and -6.2%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 12% over the past 60 days.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.

MasterCraft Boat designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. MCFT’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and Pontoon. MCFT offers boats and boat trailers, replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats.

MasterCraft Boat has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 8.3% and 64.1%, respectively, for the current year (ending June 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 21.8% over the past 60 days.

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Johnson Outdoors is a leading global outdoor recreation company that turns ideas into adventure with innovative, top-quality products. JOUT designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft, Marine Electronics, Diving and Outdoor Equipment.

JOUT’s familiar brands include: Old Town canoes and kayaks, Ocean Kayak and Necky kayaks, Lendal paddles; Escape electric boats, Minn Kota motors, Cannon downriggers, Humminbird, Bottom Line and Fishin' Buddy fishfinders, Scubapro and UWATEC dive equipment, Silva compasses and digital instruments, and Eureka! tents.

Johnson Outdoors has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 9.5% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year (ending September 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 9.5% over the past 60 days.

American Outdoor Brands Inc.

American Outdoor Brands is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts.

AOUT produces products under the brands Caldwell, Crimson Trace, Wheeler, Tipton, Frankford Arsenal, Lockdown, BOG, Hooyman, Smith & Wesson Accessories, M&P Accessories, Thompson/Center Arms Accessories, Performance Center Accessories, Schrade, Old Timer, Uncle Henry, Imperial, BUBBA, UST, LaserLyte and MEAT!.

AOUT has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 7.1% and more than 100%, respectively, for the next year (ending April 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the next year’s earnings has improved 41.7% over the past 30 days.

LCI Industries

LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries, including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. LCII operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Aftermarket.

LCII’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass and thermoformed bath and kitchen products.

LCI Industries has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 3.6% and 17.7%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 7.1% in the past 60 days.

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Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. (MCFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LCI Industries (LCII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.