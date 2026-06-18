Buy 5 Small-Cap Retail Apparel and Shoes Stocks for a Stable Portfolio

Small-cap stocks are witnessing a solid rally in 2026, ahead of their large-cap peers. The two small-cap-centric benchmarks — the Russell 2000 and the S&P 600 Indexes — are up 17.25 and 17.1%, respectively, year to date.

On the other hand, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry entered 2026 on a relatively stable note despite a volatile macroeconomic environment, with demand increasingly shaped by more selective, value-conscious consumers and faster-moving trends. This space is benefiting from strong premiumization and digital momentum.

The Zacks-defined Retail – Apparel and Shoes industry is currently within the top 36% of the Zacks Industry Rank. Since it is ranked in the top half of the Zacks Ranked Industries, we expect it to outperform the market over the next three to six months.

Here, we recommend five small cap apparel and shoes stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank for a stable portfolio. These are: Genesco Inc. GCO, Designer Brands Inc. DBI, Stitch Fix Inc. SFIX, Tilly's Inc. TLYS and Fossil Group Inc. FOSL.

Each of our picks currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks in the past month.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Genesco Inc.

Genesco is a specialty retail and branded company that sells footwear and accessories in retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. GCO sells products principally under the brand names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Little Burgundy, Schuh, Schuh Kids, and Johnston & Murphy.

GCO also offers products on various websites. In addition, GCO sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand, the licensed Levi's brand, the licensed Dockers brand, the licensed Bass brand, and other brands.

Genesco has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of -0.02% and 55.2%, respectively, for the current fiscal year (ending January 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current fiscal year’s earnings has improved 4.7% over the last 30 days.

Designer Brands Inc.

Designer Brands designs, produces and retails footwear and accessories. DBI offers shoes, boots, sandals, sneakers, socks, handbags and accessories. DBI’s operating segment consists of the DSW segment, which includes DSW stores and dsw.com and the Affiliated Business Group segment.

Designer Brands has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 0.5% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current fiscal year (ending January 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current fiscal year’s earnings has improved 8.6% over the last seven days.

Stitch Fix Inc.

Stitch Fix is demonstrating solid momentum, supported by stronger client monetization and improved operational efficiency. SFIX’s average order value and revenue per active client are rising, reflecting increased customer spending.

Cost leverage has improved through efficiencies in SG&A, warehouse operations and AI-driven processes. SFIX’s hybrid model, combining AI personalization with human stylists, along with expanded categories and brand assortment, strengthens its competitive position. SFIX expects continued growth in revenue per client and overall revenues.

Stitch Fix has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 4.9% and 71.7%, respectively, for the next fiscal year (ending July 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next fiscal year’s earnings has improved 42.9% over the last seven days.

Tilly's Inc.

Tilly's is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. TLYS distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website.

TLYS sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. TLYS sells its merchandise through its stores and e-commerce website, www.tillys.com.

Tilly’s has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 4.9% and 89.7%, respectively, for the current fiscal year (ending January 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current fiscal year’s earnings has improved 64.7% over the last 30 days.

Fossil Group Inc.

Fossil Group is involved in the designing, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. FOSL’s product portfolio includes men's and women's watches, handbags, belts, small leather goods, jewelry, sunglasses, hats, gloves and scarves, jeans, outerwear, fashion tops and bottoms, tee shirts as well as optical frames.

FOSL’s brands include MICHELE, Zodiac, Relic, Emporio Armani, DKNY, Armani Exchange, Michael Kors, Diesel, Burberry, Marc by Marc Jacobs, Adidas, Skagen Denmark, and Karl Lagerfeld.

FOSL operates in four different segments: the North America Wholesale segment, the Europe Wholesale segment, the Asia Pacific Wholesale segment and the Direct-to-Consumer segment. FOSL serves the market through department stores, specialty retail stores, specialty watch and jeweler stores, retail and outlet stores, mass market stores, the clothing stores as well as through its catalogs and website.

Fossil Group has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of -4.9% and 89.6%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved more than 100% over the last 30 days.

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Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Genesco Inc. (GCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.