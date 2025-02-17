Buy 5 Non-U.S. Tech Stocks Flying High on Strong Estimate Revisions

Wall Street has been witnessing a solid bull run over the last 26 months. Several stocks have skyrocketed in the past year. The bull run is likely to continue in 2025 despite intermittent fluctuations in U.S. stock markets.

Aside from U.S. stocks, various non-U.S. stocks traded in U.S. stock markets have also popped during this period. A few stocks among those have appreciated year to date on solid revenues and earnings estimate revisions.

We have selected five such stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank. These are: Celestica Inc. CLS, Atlassian Corp. TEAM, Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT, Sportradar Group AG SRAD and Logitech International S.A. LOGI.

Buy 5 High-Flying Non-U.S. Stocks of 2025

These stocks have strong revenue and earnings growth potential for 2025. Further, these stocks have seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the last 30 days. Each of our picks carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks year to date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Celestica Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 Celestica is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services companies in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. CLS provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers.

CLS’ extensive depth and breadth of offerings support a wide variety of customer requirements, from low-volume, high-complexity custom products to high-volume commodity products. CLS operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions.

Excellent Estimate Revisions for CLS Stock

For 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate currently shows revenues of $10.71 billion, suggesting an improvement of 11% year over year and earnings per share of $4.75, indicating an increase of 22.4% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 7.7% in the last 30 days.

At present, the Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates a year-over-year increase of 16.4% and 19.3%, respectively, for revenues and EPS in 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year earnings has remained unchanged in the last seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Atlassian Corp.

Zacks Rank #2 Atlassian has been benefiting from the rising demand for remote working tools amid the hybrid work trend and accelerated digital transformation. TEAM’s AI-powered capabilities are seeing rapid adoption, with over 1 million monthly active users engaging with Atlassian Intelligence features, marking a 25X year-over-year increase in AI interactions.

Atlassian’s AI-powered Rovo platform and automation tools are driving 40% year-over-year growth in premium and enterprise editions, demonstrating high demand for AI-enhanced workflows. Investments in multi-model AI strategies and advanced search capabilities further differentiate TEAM’s offerings in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Atlassian’s latest focus on adding generative AI features to some of its collaboration software is likely to drive the top line over the long run. In April 2023, TEAM collaborated with OpenAI to enhance the capabilities of its Confluence, Jira Service Management and other programs with generative AI features.

TEAM is offering generative AI-enabled features under the Atlassian Intelligence brand which is designed to help employees be more efficient while users remain in control of data.

Attractive Estimate Revisions for TEAM Shares

For the current year (ending June 2025), the Zacks Consensus Estimate currently shows revenues of $5.17 billion, suggesting an improvement of 18.6% year over year and earnings per share of $3.45, indicating an increase of 17.8% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 8.2% in the last 30 days.

At present, the Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates a year-over-year increase of 19.1% and 21%, respectively, for revenues and EPS in the next year (ending June 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year earnings has increased 4.8% in the last 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Spotify Technology S.A.

Zacks Rank #2 Spotify Technology provides audio streaming services worldwide. SPOT operates through two segments — Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

The Ad-Supported segment provides on-demand online access to its catalog of music and unlimited online access to the catalog of podcasts to its subscribers on their computers, tablets, and compatible mobile devices. SPOT also offers sales, distribution and marketing, contract research and development, and customer support services.

In the last reported quarter, total Monthly Active Users (MAUs) were 675 million versus the consensus estimate of 665.25 million. Ad-Supported MAUs were 425 million against the consensus estimate of 420.15 million. Premium Subscribers came in at 263 million compared to the consensus estimate of 259.99 million.

Impressive Estimate Revisions for SPOT Stock

For 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate currently shows revenues of $18.83 billion, suggesting an improvement of 11.1% year over year and earnings per share of $10.30, indicating an increase of 73.1% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 17.7% in the last 30 days.

At present, the Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates a year-over-year increase of 14.8% and 27.2%, respectively, for revenues and EPS in 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year earnings has improved 12.1% in the last 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Sportradar Group AG

Zacks Rank #1 Sportradar Group provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. SRAD’s sports data services to bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Sportradar Group offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. SRAD also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solutions for online, mobile, and retail sports betting.

In addition, SRAD’s software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data, visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services.

Solid Estimate Revisions for SRAD Shares

For 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate currently shows revenues of $1.31 billion, suggesting an improvement of 15.7% year over year and earnings per share of $0.29, indicating an increase of 94.5% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 17.7% in the last 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Logitech International S.A.

Zacks Rank #2 Logitech International has seen the fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year sales growth after two and a half years of downturn post-pandemic-driven boom. Rising hybrid work trends are likely to boost demand for LOGI’s video collaboration, keyboards & combos and pointing device tools.

Thriving cloud-based video conferencing services continue to be LOGI’s key catalyst. The rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets should fuel the demand for LOGI’s peripherals and accessories.

Strong Estimate Revisions for LOGI Stock

For fiscal 2025 (March 2025), the Zacks Consensus Estimate currently shows revenues of $4.56 billion, suggesting an improvement of 6.1% year over year and earnings per share of $4.77, indicating an increase of 12.2% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.9% in the last seven days.

At present, the Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.1% and 3.9%, respectively, for revenues and EPS in fiscal 2026 (ending March 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings has improved 0.2% in the last seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

