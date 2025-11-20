Buy 5 Non-Tech Giants That Have Surged on AI Data Center Boom for 2026

The artificial intelligence (AI) saga, supported by the massive growth of cloud computing and data centers, is yet to fully unfold. This space remains rock solid supported by an extremely bullish demand scenario. The demand for data center capacity surged to manage and store the vast amount of cloud computing-based data.

The Goldman Sachs and Bank of America projected that AI infrastructure capex spending will cross $1 trillion in 2028. JP Moran and Citigroup forecast this figure to total $5 trillion cumulative in 2030. Research firm McKinsey & Co. estimated that global AI-powered data center infrastructure capex will reach around $7 trillion by 2030.

In order to reap the benefits of this enormous opportunity, we recommend investors buy five non-technology U.S. bigwigs at this stage and hold for the long term. These stocks have surged in 2025. Yet, these stocks are set to immensely benefit in 2026 from an AI-induced data center boom.

These companies are: Comfort Systems USA Inc. FIX, Vertiv Holdings Co. VRT, Mirion Technologies Inc. MIR, BWX Technologies Inc. BWXT and EMCOR Group Inc. EME. Each of our picks currently carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks year to date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Comfort Systems USA Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 Comfort Systems USA operates primarily in the commercial and industrial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets, and performs most of its services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities.

The data center boom, driven by AI, cloud computing, and high-performance computing, is fueling demand for the specialized HVAC solutions of FIX. Cooling systems for these facilities should deliver precise and reliable performance, prompting investments in advanced technologies such as liquid cooling and modular units.

This segment is becoming a significant growth driver for FIX, offering high-margin opportunities and attracting M&A activity. HVAC firms with capabilities in precision cooling and energy-efficient infrastructure are well-positioned to capture share in this fast-expanding niche.

Comfort Systems USA has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 14.7% and 16.4%, respectively, for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year’s earnings has improved 20.1% in the last 30 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Zacks Rank #1 Vertiv Holdings is a leading global provider of critical digital infrastructure and services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments.

Vertiv is benefiting from an extensive product portfolio, which spans thermal systems, liquid cooling, UPS, switchgear, busbar and modular solutions. CEO Giordano Albertazzi said, "Our 35% sales growth and robust orders momentum reflect both strong market demand and expanded capabilities to serve customers' increasingly complex infrastructure needs."

Buoyed by unprecedented data center growth, VRT is strategically expanding capacity to accelerate its AI-enabled pipeline. The company also benefited from the accelerating digital transformation driven by AI and data center demand. Acquisitions have also played a key role, with Great Lakes enhancing IT systems and white space solutions, and Weeleay boosting service capabilities through real-time machine data analysis and predictive actions.

Vertiv’s partnership with NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) is a key catalyst. VRT aims to stay one GPU generation ahead of NVIDIA, enabling efficient, scalable power solutions for next-generation AI data centers. As hyperscalers and enterprises increasingly scale AI deployments to support high-performance data centers, Vertiv’s solutions are gaining traction.

Vertiv Holdings has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 20.7% and 26.3%, respectively, for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next year’s earnings has improved 6.8% over the last 30 days.

Mirion Technologies Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Mirion Technologies provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services MIR operates in two segments — Medical, and Nuclear & Safety. MIR is committed to expanding its reach in the next generation of nuclear energy by working with small modular reactor developers to “solve essential nuclear measurement, safety and security challenges.”

The Nuclear & Safety group provides radiation safety technologies that are critical for operational nuclear facilities, R&D, next-generation nuclear reactors, and beyond. MIR’s nuclear-focused technologies are essential throughout the entire nuclear energy lifecycle. Many of MIR’s solutions are also mandatory for customers in highly regulated industries such as nuclear energy.

MIR is actively involved in digital innovation, particularly within the nuclear and radiation safety sectors. The company focuses on integrating digital technologies into its radiation safety solutions. To this end, last month, the company inked a deal with Westinghouse Electric Company to enhance nuclear instrumentation with digital solutions.

Mirion Technologies has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 24.7% and 26.5%, respectively, for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year’s earnings has improved 1.6% over the last 30 days.

BWX Technologies Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 BWX Technologies manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. BWXT operates through two segments — Government Operations and Commercial Operations.

BWXT is benefiting from strong bookings, government contracts, and growing nuclear demand, particularly in government operations and commercial power. New contract wins, particularly large-scale naval nuclear reactor agreements, were the key contributors to the second quarter’s strong results.

At the end of third-quarter 2025, total backlog reached $7.4 billion, up 119% year over year, with organic book-to-bill at 2.6. Management credited robust federal demand and a growing pipeline in both government and commercial operations, including large new projects in the United States and Canada.

BWXT supplies precision-manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. BWXT offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities.

BWXT is expanding its commercial power segment and gaining ground at the cutting edge of small modular and micro nuclear reactors. BWXT is working alongside the U.S. government and other cutting-edge nuclear energy companies.

BWXT has landed deals and partnerships with the U.S. Department of Defense to help build a cutting-edge micro-nuclear reactor. The Kinectrics acquisition and new regulatory approvals for isotope production are the other positives.

Higher manufacturing volume of nuclear components for U.S. Government programs, along with growth in design and engineering work executed by BWXT’s advanced technologies business, particularly in the defense market, is likely to bolster its top line in the future.

BWX Technologies has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 14.5% and 9.9%, respectively, for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next year’s earnings has improved 0.2% over the last seven days.

EMCOR Group Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 EMCOR Group is a leading provider of critical infrastructure to AI-powered data centers. Major offerings of EME are electrical infrastructure, mechanical and cooling systems and fire protection and safety.

EME is gaining solid traction in the fast-growing data center construction market, which has become an important contributor to its expanding remaining performance obligations (RPOs). EME is actively building on its expertise to manage complex data center projects that involve multiple trades and diverse customer needs.

With a focus on operational efficiency, planning and execution discipline, EME is strengthening its ability to capture new opportunities in this segment. The growing demand for data centers from multiple regions is not only driving consistent project wins but also supporting a more visible and stable flow of future work.

The growing scale of data center construction work is likely to remain a key support for its order book and future revenue visibility, reinforcing the company’s steady performance momentum heading into 2026.

EMCOR Group has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 5.9% and 8.6%, respectively, for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year’s earnings has improved 1.2% over the last 30 days.

