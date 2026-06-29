Buy 5 Mobile Payments Stocks to Enhance Your Portfolio Returns

The rapid shift from cash to digital transactions, driven by a push toward convenience and security, has led to meteoric growth in mobile payments. The space encompasses a broad spectrum of innovations, including payment infrastructure and software services, as well as virtual wallets and smartcards.

As the adoption of digital payments becomes increasingly commonplace, the mobile payments market is anticipated to experience meteoric growth over the long term. A higher Internet penetration rate and increased usage of smartphones contribute to the growing uptake of digital payments.

At this stage, we recommend five mobile payments stocks to buy and hold for the long term to strengthen your portfolio. These are: Visa Inc. V, Paymentus Holdings Inc. PAY, Corpay Inc. CPAY, Sezzle Inc. SEZL and Remitly Global Inc. RELY. Each of our picks currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks in the past month.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Visa Inc.

Visa’s scale and brand strength keep it at the center of global digital payments, with growth still driven by higher payment volumes, cross-border activity, and increasing transaction counts.

V’s fiscal second-quarter results showed broad momentum across consumer payments, commercial and money movement solutions, and value-added services. Management guides to low-teens revenue growth for fiscal 2026.

Investments in agentic commerce and stablecoin settlement, alongside targeted acquisitions and disciplined capital returns, should continue to extend its network value over time. With fraud cases on the rise and AI adoption increasing, V’s services are in high demand. Visa has embedded AI and generative AI into over 100 products, primarily for fraud prevention and cybersecurity.

Visa has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 13.4% and 14.1%, respectively, for the current year (ending September 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 2% over the last 60 days.

Paymentus Holdings Inc.

Paymentus Holdings provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. PAY offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service, secure, and omni channel technology platform. PAY’s platform's payment processing includes credit cards, debit cards, echecks, and digital wallets.

Paymentus Holdings has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 19.9% and 19.7%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Corpay Inc.

Corpay is a global commercial payments solution provider. Through its portfolio of brands, CPAY helps companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments to, or on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. CPAY serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific.

CPAY’s top line continues to grow organically, driven by increased volume and revenue per transaction from certain payment programs. CPAY relies on a multi-channel approach to actively market and sell its solutions to current and prospective customers. Acquisitions are CPAY’s way to boost its customer base.

Corpay has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 17.3% and 25.6%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a purpose-driven digital payments company operating in the United States and Canada. SEZL’s payment platform increases the purchasing power of consumers by offering interest-free installment plans at online stores and select in-store locations.

SEZL offers Sezzle Platform, which provides a solution for consumers’ payments that extends credit at the point-of-sale, allowing them to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time.

Sezzle has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 31.6% and 41.8%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Remitly Global Inc.

Remitly Global is a mobile-first provider of remittances and financial services for immigrants. RELY a cross-border payment company engages in the provision of digital financial services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. RELY offers cross-border remittances and complementary financial services through mobile application and website.

Remitly Global has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 20.4% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved more than 100% over the last 60 days.

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Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Remitly Global, Inc. (RELY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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