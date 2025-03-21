Buy 5 Mid and Small Tech Services Stocks With Massive Short-Term Upside

The technology services industry is mature, with demand for services in good shape. Revenues, income and cash flows are anticipated to gradually reach the pre-pandemic levels, aiding most industry players to pay out stable dividends. As a result, the industry flourished in 2024. The momentum continues in the first quarter of 2025.

The Zacks Defined Technology Services industry currently ranks within the top 26% of Zacks Ranked Industries. Consequently, we expect it to outperform the market over the next three to six months.

We recommend five mid and small-sized technology services stocks with a top Zacks Rank and massive price upside expected in the short term. These are Byrna Technologies Inc. BYRN, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. RAMP, Dave Inc. DAVE, Smiths Group plc SMGZY and UiPath Inc. PATH.

Technology Services Industry Thriving

The global shift toward digitization creates opportunities in various markets, including 5G, blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI). The United States, the undisputed leader in the IT sector, is positioned for growth in the widespread adoption of smart technologies and increased investments in security.

Companies are adopting generative AI, machine language (ML), blockchain and data science faster to gain a competitive advantage. According to Bloomberg, the worldwide generative AI is expected to witness a 42% CAGR over the next 10 years, and become a $1.3 trillion market by 2032.

The business software industry is gaining from robust demand for multi-cloud-enabled software solutions, given the ongoing transition from legacy platforms to modern cloud-based infrastructure.

Industry players are incorporating AI and ML into their applications for more dynamic and result-oriented outcomes. Elevated demand for enterprise software, which is ramping up productivity and improving the decision-making process, is a key catalyst.

5 Mid and Small Tech Services Stocks to Buy Amid Lucrative Upside

We have narrowed our search to five small and mid-cap technology services stocks with huge short-term upside price potential. Each of our picks sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna Technologies is a less-lethal self-defense technology company, engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of less-lethal personal security solutions in the United States, South Africa, Europe, South America, Asia, and Canada.

BYRN’s products include handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers designed for use by consumers and professional security customers without the need for a background check or firearms license.

BYRN sells its products to the consumer market through its Byrna e-commerce store and Amazon storefront, Side Hustle dealer program, premier dealers, and a network of outdoor and sporting goods stores either directly or through distributors; and to the professional security market through the Train the Trainer program.

Astonishing Price Upside Potential for BYRN Shares

The average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 93.2% from the last closing price of $19.03. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $33-$38. This indicates a maximum upside of 100% and no downside.

Byrna Technologies has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 29.4% and 0%, respectively, for the current year (ending November 2025). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 10.7% in the last 30 days.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc.

LiveRamp Holdings operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. RAMP provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services.

The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform that enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy. RAMP’s platform supports various people-based marketing solutions, including data collaboration, activation, measurement and analytics, identity, and data marketplace.

RAMP sells its solutions to enterprise marketers, agencies, marketing technology providers, publishers, and data providers in various industry verticals, such as financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, and non-profit.

Enormous Price Upside Potential for RAMP Stock

The average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 53.3% from the last closing price of $27.15. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $25-$50. This indicates a maximum upside of 84.2% and a downside of 7.2%.

LiveRamp Holdings has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 8.7% and 34.3%, respectively, for next year (ending March 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year earnings has improved 7.9% in the last 60 days.

Dave Inc.

Dave provides various financial products and services through its financial services platform in the United States. DAVE offers Budget, a personal financial management tool that helps members with budgeting, and managing income and expenses. It also provides Dave Banking, a digital checking and demand deposit account.

Moreover, DAVE provides ExtraCash, a short-term liquidity alternative, which allows members to advance funds to their account through an automated clearing house network and avoid a fee, Side Hustle, a job application portal to find supplemental or temporary work, and Surveys, which enables members to take paid surveys within the Dave mobile application.

Huge Price Upside Potential for DAVE Shares

The average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 44.5% from the last closing price of $87.79. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $110-$142. This indicates a maximum upside of 61.7% and no downside.

Dave has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 22.3% and 26.9%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year earnings has improved 28.9% in the last 30 days.

Smiths Group plc

Smiths Group operates as an industrial technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. SMGZY operates through four segments: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect.

The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems. The Smiths Detection business provides sensors and systems that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards, and contraband. The Flex-Tek business offers engineered components, flexible hosing, and rigid tubing that heat and move fluids and gases.

The Smiths Interconnect business provides specialized electronic and radio frequency board-level and waveguide devices, connectors, cables, test sockets, and sub-systems used in secure connectivity applications. SMGZY serves general industrial, safety and security, energy, and aerospace markets.

Solid Price Upside Potential for SMGZY Stock

The average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 19.7% from the last closing price of $26.18. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $32-$32. This indicates a maximum upside of 22.2% and no downside.

SMGZY has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 14.4% and 12.8%, respectively, for the current year (ending July 2025). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2.7% in the last 30 days.

UiPath Inc.

UiPath provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. PATH offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

The PATH platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP (Natural Language Processing) capabilities improve decisioning and information processing. PATH introduced new generative AI features, including specialized LLMs (Large Language Model) such as DocPATH and CommPATH, and Context Grounding, to enhance automated AI models for specific business needs.

Strong Price Upside Potential for PATH Shares

The average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 10.8% from the last closing price of $10.82. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $10-$15. This indicates a maximum upside of 38.6% and a downside of 7.6%.

UiPath has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 6.8% and -7.6%, respectively, for the current year (ending January 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2.1% in the last seven days.

