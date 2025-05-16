Buy 5 Mid and Small Tech Services Stocks Amid Solid Short-Term Upside

The technology services industry is mature, with demand for services in good shape. Revenues, income and cash flows are anticipated to gradually reach the pre-pandemic levels, aiding most industry players to pay out stable dividends. As a result, the industry flourished in 2024. The momentum continued in the first quarter of 2025.

The Zacks-defined Technology Services industry currently ranks within the top 26% of Zacks Ranked Industries. Consequently, we expect it to outperform the market over the next three to six months. We recommend five mid and small-sized technology services stocks with a top Zacks Rank and a massive price upside in the short term.

These companies are Byrna Technologies Inc. BYRN, Climb Global Solutions Inc. CLMB, Adeia Inc. ADEA, Priority Technology Holdings Inc. PRTH and Ivanhoe Electric Inc. IE. These stocks have strong short-term upside price potential. Each of our picks currently carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Technology Services Industry Thriving

The global shift toward digitization creates opportunities in various markets, including 5G, blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI). Companies are adopting generative AI, machine language (ML), blockchain and data science faster to gain a competitive advantage.

The business software industry is gaining from robust demand for multi-cloud-enabled software solutions, given the ongoing transition from legacy platforms to modern cloud-based infrastructure.

Industry players are incorporating AI and ML into their applications for more dynamic and result-oriented outcomes. Elevated demand for enterprise software, which is ramping up productivity and improving the decision-making process, is a key catalyst.

Byrna Technologies Inc.

Zacks Rank#1 Byrna Technologies is a less-lethal self-defense technology company, engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of less-lethal personal security solutions in the United States, South Africa, Europe, South America, Asia, and Canada.

BYRN’s products include handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers designed for use by consumers and professional security customers without the need for a background check or firearms license.

BYRN sells its products to the consumer market through its Byrna e-commerce store and Amazon storefront, Side Hustle dealer program, premier dealers, and a network of outdoor and sporting goods stores either directly or through distributors; and to the professional security market through the Train the Trainer program.

Huge Price Upside Potential for BYRN Shares

The average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 48.6% from the last closing price of $25.53. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $33-$38. This indicates a maximum upside of 48.8% and no downside.

Byrna Technologies has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 30.2% and 12.9%, respectively, for the current year (ending November 2025). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 12.9% over the last 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Climb Global Solutions Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 Climb Global Solutions operates as a value-added IT distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the United Kingdom. CLMB operates through two segments, Distribution and Solutions.

CLMB distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions, and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter. CLMB also resells computer software and hardware developed by others, as well as provides technical services to end-user customers.

CLMB offers a line of products from various software vendors, and tools for virtualization/cloud computing, security, networking, storage and infrastructure management, application lifecycle management, and other technically sophisticated domains, as well as computer hardware. CLMB markets its products through its own web sites, local seminars, events, webinars, and social media, as well as direct email and printed materials.

Excellent Price Upside Potential for CLMB Stock

The average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 26.2% from the last closing price of $110.28. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $136-$136. This indicates a maximum upside of 23.3% and no downside.

Climb Global Solutions has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 5% and 2.7%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 18.7% over the last 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Adeia Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Adeia operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. ADEA licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers.

ADEA also licenses consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes producers of smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices, semiconductors, including providers of memory, logic, sensors, and radio frequency devices, and social media companies that allow users to stream and upload user-generated content.

Attractive Price Upside Potential for ADEA Shares

The average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 25.2% from the last closing price of $13.75. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $17-$18. This indicates a maximum upside of 30.9% and no downside.

Adeia has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 9.2% and 7.1%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.8% over the last 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 Priority Technology Holdings operates as a payment technology company in the United States. PRTH operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments.

PRTH offers SMB payments solutions, such as full-service acquiring and payment-enabled solutions for B2C transactions, leveraging a proprietary software platform, distributed through independent sales organizations, direct sales, and vertically focused independent software vendors channels. PRTH also offers the MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products that provides as flexible and customizable set of business applications to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance using core payment processing.

PRTH offers CPX, a platform that offers accounts payable automation solutions, including virtual card, purchase card, ACH +, dynamic discounting, or check. Further, PRTH provides market-leading accounts payable automation solutions to corporations, software partners and financial institutions, including Citibank, Visa, and Mastercard.

Additionally, PRTH offers embedded finance and BaaS solutions to customers to modernize legacy platforms and accelerate software partners' strategies to monetize payments. PRTH serves SMB and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors and value-added resellers.

Massive Price Upside Potential for PRTH Stock

The average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 71.6% from the last closing price of $7.46. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $10-$16. This indicates a maximum upside of 113.9% and no downside.

Priority Technology Holdings has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 11.4% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.9% over the last 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ivanhoe Electric Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Ivanhoe Electric is a minerals exploration and development company. IE involved in re-inventing mining for the electrification of everything by combining advanced mineral exploration technologies, renewable energy storage solutions and electric metals projects. IE primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits.

Astonishing Price Upside Potential for IE Shares

The average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 105.9% from the last closing price of $6.85. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $10-$20. This indicates a maximum upside of 192% and no downside.

Ivanhoe Electric has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 2.6% and 51.4%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings remained same in the last 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

