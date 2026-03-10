Buy 5 High-Flying Mid-Cap Stocks to Maximize Your Portfolio Returns

Wall Street has been suffering from volatility in 2026 after three years of an astonishing bull run. Concerns about the continuity of artificial intelligence (AI) trade, the future of the tariff and trade policies of the Trump administration, sticky inflation rate and geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East have significantly dented investors’ sentiment.

All three major stock indexes have been trading in negative territory year to date. However, the mid-cap-centric S&P 400 index has witnessed 2.8% gain year to date. Investment in mid-cap stocks is often recognized as a good portfolio diversification strategy. These stocks combine the attractive attributes of both small and large-cap stocks.

Top-ranked, mid-cap stocks have a high potential to enhance their profitability, productivity and market share. These may also become large caps over time. If economic growth slows down due to any unforeseen internal or external disturbance, mid-cap stocks will be less susceptible to losses than their large-cap peers owing to their lower international exposure.

On the other hand, if the economy continues to thrive, these stocks will gain more than small caps due to established management teams, a broad distribution network, brand recognition and ready access to capital markets.

Here, we recommend five mid-cap stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank that have surged in 2026. These are: Archrock Inc. AROC, Century Aluminum Co. CENX, Cognex Corp. CGNX, FormFactor Inc. FORM and IPG Photonics Corp. IPGP. Each of our picks currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks year to date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Archrock Inc.

Archrock benefits from nearly full fleet utilization at 96%, indicating strong demand for its natural gas compression services and efficient use of its high-cost equipment. AROC’s acquisition of NGCS has expanded its large-horsepower asset base, improved customer relationships and expanded its operations in important regions, boosting both scale and earnings potential.

AROC’s modern fleet and presence across major shale basins position it to meet the increasing demand for natural gas in the United States, driven by LNG exports and AI-driven data center growth. AROC derives steady, fee-based revenues insulated from market swings from long-term contracts with solid investment-grade customers. AROC has 85% of its compression equipment tied to long-term contracts.

Archrock has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 4% and 5.8%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 3.6% over the past 30 days.

Century Aluminum Co.

Century Aluminum is well-positioned to capitalize on tightening global aluminum fundamentals as demand growth continues to outpace supply, supported by resilient U.S. manufacturing activity and improving macro conditions. The increase in U.S. Section 232 tariffs has strengthened CENX’s Midwest premiums and reinforced domestic pricing power, encouraging supply-chain reshoring.

The restart of the remaining 50,000 MT at Mt. Holly, expected to reach full production by second-quarter 2026, will further expand CENX’s U.S. primary capacity. Jamalco enhances vertical integration, boosts raw material security, supports margin expansion through operational efficiencies, and powers, self-sufficiency initiatives.

Century Aluminum has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 29.4% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 42.2% over the past 60 days.

Cognex Corp.

Cognex’s commitment to lead in AI for industrial machine vision is expected to shape its growth trajectory. CGNX is benefiting from structural margin expansion driven by portfolio optimization, pricing firming and identified cost actions. This supports durable operating leverage and healthy cash conversion.

CGNX’s growth is increasingly balanced across logistics, packaging, consumer electronics, semiconductor and a stabilizing auto cycle. A revamped go-to-market model is widening the customer funnel and lifting sales productivity, while an AI-enabled roadmap broadens use cases and mix quality. CGNX’s debt-free balance sheet and consistent buybacks and dividends add support.

Cognex has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 7.9% and 23.5%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 11.5% over the past 30 days.

FormFactor Inc.

FormFactor is benefiting from robust growth in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) driven by the rapid adoption of generative AI and high-performance computing. FORM’s strong market position in DRAM, particularly with HBM, is driven by robust demand and the ramp-up of new chip designs like HBM4, expected to further fuel growth in 2026 and beyond.

FORM’s acquisitions, such as the purchase of FICT Limited and the partnership with Advantest, strengthen its position in advanced packaging and wafer-level testing. The addition of the Farmers branch site will expand FORM’s capacity with structurally lower cost, which is expected to further drive top-line growth and gross margin expansion.

FormFactor has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 17.4% and 38.5%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 11.8% over the past 30 days.

IPG Photonics Corp.

IPG Photonics is benefiting from strategic initiatives and improving market conditions across welding, cutting, marking, medical applications, and advanced technologies, such as directed energy systems. IPGP’s strategic focus on developing innovative lasers and photonic solutions to expand into medical micromachining and advanced applications bodes well.

For medical, IPGP expects the momentum to continue with additional product introductions in 2026 and beyond. Innovations such as the CROSSBOW laser counter-UAV system and growth in medical applications, particularly urology, are driving IPGP’s momentum.

IPG Photonics has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 9.3% and 28.9%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 3.4% over the past seven days.

