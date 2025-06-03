Buy 5 High-Flying Growth Stocks to Maximize Your Returns in June

Wall Street saw an impressive rally in May after severe volatility in the previous two months. Expectations of a U.S.-China trade deal, the delay by the Trump administration to impose 50% tariffs on the European Union and the ongoing negotiations related to tariff and trade policies with several other major trading partners of the United States boosted market participants’ confidence in risky assets like equities.

At this stage, we recommend five growth stocks for June that have provided double-digit returns in the last month. The current favorable Zacks Rank of these stocks is also an indication that you can maximize your returns this month.

These stocks are: AppLovin Corp. APP, Amphenol Corp. APH, Intuit Inc. INTU, Carvana Co. CVNA and Stantec Inc. STN. Each of our picks sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a Growth Score of A or B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Positives for June

The market rally is likely to continue in June as the latest data from the Department of Commerce showed that the inflation rate is dwindling steadily. In April, the personal consumption expenditures price index (popularly known as the headline PCE inflation) rose 0.1% month over month and 2.1% year over year, marking its lowest level in 2025.

Core PCE inflation (excluding volatile food and energy items) — Fed’s favorite inflation gauge — rose 0.1% month over month and 2.5% year over year, steadily approaching the central bank’s 2% target level.

AppLovin Corp.

AppLovin is engaged in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. APP provides a technology platform that enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps.

AppLovin’s last reported financial results demonstrate its strong fundamentals and growth potential. The introduction of APP’s AI-powered AXON 2.0 technology and strategic expansion in gaming studios have significantly boosted revenue growth. APP’s AI-enabled Audience+ marketing platform is also increasing its reach into the direct-to-consumer and e-commerce space.

AppLovin has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 24.3% and 85.2%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 23.4% in the last 30 days.

Amphenol Corp.

Amphenol provides connectivity solutions using AI and ML (machine learning) technologies. It provides AI-powered high-density, high-speed connectors and cables, and interconnect systems optimized for signal integrity and thermal performance.

Amphenol benefits from a diversified business model. APH’s strong portfolio of solutions, including high-technology interconnect products, is a key catalyst. Increased spending on both current and next-generation defense technologies bodes well for APH’s top-line growth. Apart from Defense, APH’s prospects ride on strong demand for its solutions across the Commercial Air, Industrial and Mobile devices.

The Andrew acquisition is expected to add roughly $0.09 to earnings in 2025. APH’s diversified business model lowers the volatility of individual end markets and geographies. Its strong cash-flow-generating ability is noteworthy.

Amphenol has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 32.3% and 40.7%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 3.1% in the last 30 days.

Intuit Inc.

Intuit has been benefiting from steady revenues from the Online Ecosystem and Desktop business segments. INTU’s strong momentum in Online Services revenues is driven by the solid performance of Mailchimp, payroll and Money, which includes payments, capital and bill pay.

INTU’s Credit Karma business is benefiting from strength in Credit Karma Money, credit cards, auto insurance and personal loans. INTU’s strategy of shifting its business to a cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. Cloud is a flourishing part of the technology space and has been gaining momentum in recent years.

Intuit’s generative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered "Intuit Assist," provides financial assistant, enabling personalized insights and recommendations, integrated into products like TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, aiming to fuel small business and personal financial success.

Intuit has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 14.8% and 18%, respectively, for the current year (ending July 2025). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 3.7% in the last 30 days.

Carvana Co.

Carvana’s acquisition of ADESA’s U.S. operations has strengthened its logistics network, auction capabilities and reconditioning processes. By utilizing ADESA’s infrastructure, CVNA can scale refurbishment operations, improving both the quality and volume of vehicles prepared for resale.

CVNA anticipates sequential year-over-year growth in retail unit sales for second-quarter 2025. Despite being the nation’s second-largest used car retailer, CVNA holds only a 1% share of the highly fragmented U.S. automotive retail market, signaling substantial expansion potential as online car buying gains traction. CVNA’s emphasis on driving significant adjusted EBITDA per unit is reinforced by the ongoing enhancements in technology, processes and operational efficiency.

Carvana has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 31.4% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 24.1% over the last 30 days.

Stantec Inc.

Stantec provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. STN also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects.

STN’s services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. STN provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients.

Stantec has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 11.1% and 18.6%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current-year earnings has improved 2.4% in the last 30 days.

