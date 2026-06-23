Buy 5 Health and Fitness Stock Winners of 1H for More Gains in 2H

Health and fitness companies benefit from consistent demand due to growing global awareness of health issues and the importance of physical fitness. This trend is supported by the rising rate of lifestyle-related diseases and a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare.

Health and fitness companies focus on improving and maintaining physical well-being through products and services, including gym memberships, fitness equipment, nutritional supplements and wellness programs.

Here, we recommend five Health and Fitness stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank that have flourished in the first half of 2026. Their favorable Zacks Rank indicates more price upside in the near term.

These stocks are: Columbia Sportswear Co. COLM, OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. OSW, United Natural Foods Inc. UNFI, The Vita Coco Co. Inc. COCO and Life Time Group Holdings Inc. LTH. Each of our picks currently carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks year to date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Sportswear Co.

Zacks Rank #1 Columbia Sportswear shows momentum driven by its ACCELERATE strategy, which targets younger consumers through refreshed branding and strong digital marketing. COLM’s product innovation and brand elevation, alongside contributions from the prAna brand, support healthier demand and long-term growth potential.

COLM’s Profit Improvement Program is focused on improving operational efficiency and cost discipline while sustaining investment in brand building. COLM’s financial health remains solid with no debt, strong cash levels, share repurchases and dividends.

Columbia Sportswear has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 2.6% and 4.6%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 3.8% over the last 30 days.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

Zacks Rank #2 OneSpaWorld Holdings is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land in the United States and internationally.

OSW’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa.

In addition, OSW offers products under the ELEMIS, Grown Alchemist, Kerastase, Keratin Complex, Thermage, Dysport, GoodFeet arch supports, Hyperice, and Megawhite teeth whitening brands.

OneSpaWorld Holdings has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 7.3% and 17.2%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 3.6% over the last 60 days.

United Natural Foods Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 United Natural Foods has continued to deliver solid operational performance, supported by disciplined execution, efficiency initiatives and healthy demand for natural and specialty products.

Ongoing efforts in network optimization, lean management and technology-driven supply-chain enhancements have improved UNFI’s productivity, margins and cash generation, while strengthening customer service and long-term competitiveness.

UNFI’s private-brand innovation and demand for organic and fresh products continue to support growth. Improved cash flow and disciplined capital allocation have enhanced UNFI’s financial flexibility.

United Natural Foods has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 2.6% and 21.4%, respectively, for the next year (ending July 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next year’s earnings has improved 10.9% over the last 30 days.

The Vita Coco Co. Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 The Vita Coco develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

COCO’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco, clean energy drink Runa, sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. COCO distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels.

The Vita Coco has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 21.4% and 47.9%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Life Time Group provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. LTH reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment.

LTH has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 11.2% and 16%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 5% over the last 60 days.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.