Buy 5 Big Data Behemoths to Strengthen Your Portfolio in 2H 2025

Big Data refers to a vast and diverse collection of structured, unstructured and semi-structured data that inundates businesses on a day-to-day basis. The big data space focuses on companies that process, store and analyze data, and provide data mining, transformation, visualization and predictive analytics tools.

Here, we have selected five such companies — HubSpot Inc. HUBS, Dell Technologies Inc. DELL, Adobe Inc. ADBE, Microsoft Corp. MSFT and Intel Corp. INTC. These stocks hold strong potential in the second half of this year. Each of our picks carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Utility of Big Data

Big Data is utilized in advanced analytics applications like predictive modeling and machine learning to solve business problems and make informed decisions. The latest high-end digital mobility advancements, including the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), have led to a rapid growth in data. Consequently, new big data tools have emerged to collect, process, and analyze data to derive maximum value out of it.

Big data offers corporations better decision-making and risk management abilities. It has also increased agility and innovation, making operations more efficient and effective in improving customer experiences.

The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks in the past month.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HubSpot Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 HubSpot provides a cloud-based customer relationship management platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. HUBS is witnessing steady multi-hub adoption from enterprise customers in the premium market. Pricing optimization in HUBS’ starter edition is leading to solid client additions in the lower end of the market.

The integration of HubSpot AI, which includes state-of-the-art features, such as AI assistance, AI agents, AI insights and ChatSpot, is driving more value to customers. HUBS’ seat pricing model lowers the barrier for customers to get started with its business and mitigates pricing friction for upgrades. The growing adoption of inbound applications is a tailwind.

HubSpot has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 15.4% and 15%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.1% in the last 60 days.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Dell Technologies has been benefiting from strong demand for AI servers driven by ongoing digital transformation and heightened interest in generative AI applications. In the last reported quarter, DELL secured $12.1 billion in AI server orders, surpassing shipments and building a strong backlog.

DELL’s PowerEdge XE9680L AI-optimized server is in high demand. Strong enterprise demand for AI-optimized servers is aiding the company. A robust partner base, which includes the likes of NVIDIA, Google and Microsoft has been a major growth driver.

DELL is expanding its cloud services through its infrastructure solutions and rich partner base that provides essential hardware and services that support cloud environments. Through its APEX platform, DELL provides multi-cloud solutions and advanced AI infrastructure, which have become the key highlights of its offerings.

Dell Technologies has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 8.8% and 16.2%, respectively, for the current year (ending January 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.2% over the last seven days.

Adobe Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Adobe has extensively implemented AI applications across its flagship products, such as Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom, and Premiere. Earlier this year, ADBE introduced generative AI-driven Adobe Firefly. Moreover, Adobe Acrobat and Reader AI Assistant help users summarize documents and answer questions, saving time and helping them accomplish tasks faster.

Using its new AI-driven cloud-based platform, ADBE is also diversifying into digital marketing services, offering data mining services that help businesses measure page views, purchases and social media sites. Adobe Marketing Cloud enables marketers to deliver personalized web experiences across multiple devices, manage multichannel campaigns and optimize media monetization.

ADBE has launched Adobe Express, an application for quick editing effects. Leveraging generative AI, this tool is useful for short-form video content like Instagram Reels. Adobe also launched an AI-based Express app for iOS and Android.

Adobe has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 9.5% and 11.8%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.2% in the last seven days.

Microsoft Corp.

Zacks Rank #2 Microsoft capitalizes on AI business momentum and Copilot adoption alongside accelerating Azure cloud infrastructure expansion. Strong Office 365 Commercial demand has been propelling Productivity and Business Processes revenue growth notably. ARPU increases through E5 and M365 Copilot uptake across key segments.

MSFT’s Intelligent Cloud revenues advance through Azure AI development and AI Copilot business growth. MSFT’s strategic execution has been enhancing non-AI services through enterprise customer growth and operational scale improvements. Xbox content and services benefit from robust performance across third-party and first-party content offerings. We expect MSFT’s fiscal 2025 net sales will increase 13.7% compared to fiscal 2024.

Microsoft has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 12.4% and 11.8%, respectively, for the current year (ending June 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.1% over the last 30 days.

Intel Corp.

Zacks Rank #2 Intel is undertaking various strategic decisions to gain a firmer footing in the expansive AI sector. INTC’s latest Intel Core Ultra features a neural processing unit that enables power-efficient AI acceleration, with 2.5 times better power efficiency than the previous generation. Increasing complex AI workloads in data centers are driving demand for Intel Xeon 6 processors.

INTC has made significant strides in its cost-cutting plan to rebuild a sustainable growth engine. Direct funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce for INTC’s commercial semiconductor manufacturing projects will likely pave the way for innovation and growth. INTC’s effort to optimize the portfolio with strategic divestiture is positive.

Intel has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of -4.3% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.