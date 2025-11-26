Buy 5 Apparel & Shoes Stocks to Kick Off Your Black Friday Shopping

The holiday sales season for 2025-26 has commenced in the United States, and this week will be the most important. This Thursday and Friday are Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. Economists and financial researchers will closely monitor this holiday season’s sales to get clues on the current U.S. economic conditions and consumer behavior.

Consumer spending is the largest component of the U.S. GDP and the holiday season represents the biggest consumer spending period. Unfortunately, holiday sales this season are likely to grow, but at a muted rate.

Despite this tough scenario, we recommend five apparel and shoes stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank to buy this Black Friday week. These stocks have double-digit short-term price upside potential.

These companies are: Crocs Inc. CROX, On Holding AG ONON, Ralph Lauren Corp. RL, Kontoor Brands Inc. KTB and Boot Barn Holdings Inc. BOOT. Each of our picks currently carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

A Tough Scenario

An uncertain macro outlook primarily owing to President Donald Trump’s tariff and trade-related policies and their impacts, hurdles faced by policy makers, investors and traders due to the unviability of key economic data and geopolitical disturbances significantly dented consumer’s confidence.

Consumers are leaning toward value-driven purchases, which is straining demand across the apparel and footwear industry, as brands struggle to adapt to evolving priorities in a cost-conscious and unpredictable economic landscape.

Nevertheless, the Zacks Retail – Apparel and Shoes industry is currently within the top 26% of the Zacks Industry Rank. Since the Internet Software industry is ranked in the top half of the Zacks Ranked Industries, we expect it to outperform the market over the next three to six months.

The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks in the past month.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Crocs Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 Crocs has achieved remarkable growth in global brand awareness and desirability through collaborations and product innovations. CROX’s partnerships with high-profile designers, global entertainment franchises, and pop culture icons have generated significant consumer buzz and broadened its appeal across demographics.

CROX is refreshing its iconic silhouettes with updated materials, colors, and comfort features, while introducing new product lines in sandals, boots, and seasonal footwear. CROX is building momentum with innovations like the Echo and In-Motion franchises, along with upcoming launches such as the Echo Wave, Molded Mule, and Echo Search.

The debut of Pet Crocs, created in collaboration with BARK, is also generating positive buzz. HEYDUDE is also undergoing a product evolution, with refreshed versions of its top sellers and entirely new styles aimed at attracting younger and more fashion-conscious consumers.

Crocs has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 0.4% and 3.9%, respectively, for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next year’s earnings has improved 10.4% over the last 30 days. The short-term average price target of brokerage firms for the stock represents an increase of 11.2% from the last closing price of $83.07.

On Holding AG

Zacks Rank #1 On Holding provides footwear and sports apparel products including ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. ONON offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online and stores.

On Holding has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 21.2% and 79.8%, respectively, for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next year’s earnings has improved 6.8% over the last 30 days. The short-term average price target of brokerage firms for the stock represents an increase of 45.3% from the last closing price of $41.78.

Ralph Lauren Corp.

Zacks Rank #2 Ralph Lauren has outperformed the industry in the past year, driven by the strategic execution of its “Next Great Chapter: Accelerate Plan” and robust financials. The plan focuses on brand elevation, consumer centricity, and operational agility.

Digital transformation drives RL’s growth, with investments in personalization, mobile, omnichannel, and fulfillment enhancing consumer engagement. Retail and wholesale remain key pillars for RL, with flagship stores, premium distribution, and partnerships boosting comparable sales across North America, Europe, and Asia in first-quarter fiscal 2026.

Digital transformation is another positive for Ralph Lauren, with continued investments in personalization, data analytics, and seamless omnichannel experiences to engage consumers across platforms.

RL is optimizing distribution, strengthening wholesale partnerships, and elevating its retail network to reflect its premium positioning. Operational initiatives, including supply chain improvements, inventory discipline, and productivity gains, aim to expand margins while offsetting tariff impacts.

Ralph Lauren has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 9.5% and 25%, respectively, for the current year (ending March 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2.7% over the last 30 days. The short-term average price target of brokerage firms for the stock represents an increase of 3.3% from the last closing price of $364.50.

Kontoor Brands Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Kontoor Brands is a lifestyle apparel company. KTB designs, manufactures and distributes products. KTB’s brand consists of Wrangler, Lee and Rock & Republic. KTB operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee.

Kontoor Brands has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 11.3% and 5.3%, respectively, for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next year’s earnings has improved 2.7 over the last 30 days. The short-term average price target of brokerage firms for the stock represents an increase of 31% from the last closing price of $73.69.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Boot Barn Holdings operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. BOOT’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewelry and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. BOOT sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website.

Boot Barn Holdings has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 16.2% and 20.5%, respectively, for the current year (ending March 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 6.9% over the last 30 days. The short-term average price target of brokerage firms for the stock represents an increase of 15% from the last closing price of $195.76.

